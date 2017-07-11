Baerbock: Germany 'ready to pay high economic price' for Ukraine peace

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Ukraine on Monday for the second time in just three weeks amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly expressed frustration at Germany's refusal to sell weapons to Ukraine — as well as blocking other countries from doing the same.

She gave a press conference alongside Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Germany's top diplomat said Berlin is willing to "pay a high economic price" should sanctions be required against Russia. "The security of Ukraine is at stake," Baerbock said. In the event of an escalation in the Ukraine conflict, Germany and its partners had prepared "a series of tough measures" against Moscow.

The German government remains divided on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is meant to transport Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Although the construction of the pipeline has been completed, it has not started transporting gas and the project is currently on hold.

What's on the agenda for Baerbock in Ukraine?

The German foreign minister was due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, diplomatic sources indicated that the meeting might not take place due to "scheduling difficulties." A meeting is now planned with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal instead.

The topic of arms exports is expected to be high on the agenda for the talks.

She is expected to visit a memorial to those who died during the deadly famine in the 1930s before heading to visit a military hospital funded by Germany. On Tuesday she will go to eastern Ukraine and the frontline between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian soldiers.

Baerbock's last visit was part of a two-day tour to Kyiv and Moscow. During that trip, she also held the German government's line on not selling weapons to so-called crisis regions.

Kyiv has made a request to its western partners, including Germany, for an array of weapons, including anti-aircraft systems, anti-drone weapons, night-vision equipment, surveillance cameras and ammunition.

The Ukrainian embassy in Berlin said what it is asking for is a "weapons system of a defensive nature."

Russia expert Stefan Meister at the German Council on Foreign Relations told DW on Monday about why he thinks the talks in Kyiv are significant. He says Baerbock's visit shows "Germany and the European Union are more active on this conflict."

"So it's not only up to the US, but it's about European security. And to also show unity with smaller countries, especially in Central and Eastern Europe," Meister said.

What are the latest diplomatic developments regarding Ukraine?

Germany and France have both pushed for a return to the Normandy format of discussions which first took place in 2014 when Russia occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. It involves talks between Russian, Ukrainian, German and French delegations.

Baerbock's return to Kyiv comes on the same day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his inaugural visit as German leader to the White House, where he is set to discuss the situation in Ukraine with US President Joe Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also headed to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to de-escalate the heightened tensions with the West.

The aim of the various diplomatic visits to Kyiv, Washington and Moscow is to negotiate a way out of a possible armed conflict in Ukraine.

