Meet the Germans

Bach, Beethoven and beyond: Classical music in Germany

Rachel Stewart checks out Germany's classical music scene, past and present, for Meet the Germans.

Watch video 06:03

Musical connoisseurs will know that Germany's classical legacy is practically unrivaled. This week on Meet the Germans, Rachel finds out how Germany built its musical reputation and how much Germans actually care about the genre today. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.  

