BAC: Hungarian firm in focus of Hezbollah pager explosions

The Taiwanese company whose name appeared on the pagers that detonated across Lebanon has denied manufacturing the devices. That has put a lesser-known Budapest-based consulting firm in focus.

A Hungarian firm, BAC Consulting, has been linked to the thousands of pagers that exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and leaving nearly 3,000 wounded.

The name of the Budapest-based firm first cropped up in a statement by a Taiwanese manufacturer, Gold Apollo, whose label appeared on the devices. Gold Apollo said it did not manufacture the devices and that they were made by its Hungarian partner, BAC Consulting.

"The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it," Gold Apollo founder and president Hsu Ching-kuang told reporters at the company's offices in the northern Taiwanese city of New Taipei on Wednesday.

"We may not be a large company, but we are a responsible one," he said. "This is very embarrassing."

Lebanon's Hezbollah blames Israel for pager explosions To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gold Apollo said in a statement the AR-924 pager model was produced and sold by BAC, which it said was authorized to use its trademark for product sales in specific regions. "The design and manufacturing of the products are entirely handled by BAC," the statement said.

Hsu said there had been problems with remittances from BAC, the Reuters news agency reported.

"The remittance was very strange," he said, adding that payments had come through the Middle East. Hsu did not elaborate further, and didn't provide any proof of a contract with BAC showing that his company has had a licensing agreement for the past three years.

What does BAC Consulting do?

According to BAC Consulting's website, the firm develops "international technology cooperation among countries for the sale of telecommunication products." It adds that the cooperation involves "scaling up a business from Asia to new markets e.g. developing countries."

The company, which claims to have over a decade of consulting experience, lists telecommunication as one of its key areas of expertise, and says it integrates "the best past technological lessons and practices from different geographical areas."

BAC was registered as a limited liability firm in May 2022 and is involved in over 100 activities Image: BAC Consulting

BAC Consulting also lists the Nelkhael gold jewel collection as one of its businesses, saying it assists in the branding and marketing of the jewelry line.

According to the official company register in Hungary, BAC is involved in activities ranging from the manufacture of electronic medical devices and electronic components to the extraction of natural gas and crude oil.

Who is the owner of BAC Consulting?

According to data on CompanyWall business, which classifies and analyzes financial information and business information on firms, BAC Consulting posted a profit after tax of 18.3 million Hungarian forint (€464,000/$517,000) on revenue of 215 million Hungarian forint in 2023. The company posted a profit after tax of 5.8 million Hungarian forint.

On Wednesday, BAC's website first showed a login screen instead of the home page, and then eventually showed an error message, stating that "you don't have permission to access this resource."

The company's CEO is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, seen here in a photo taken from LinkedIn Image: Christiana Barsony-Arcidiacono

The company's CEO is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, whose CV describes her as a "scientist using my very diverse background to work on interdisciplinary projects for strategic decision-making." She has been with BAC since March 2016 and lists business development, sustainability strategies and capacity development among her areas of expertise.

The official company register mentions 49-year-old Barsony-Arcidiacono as the sole owner of the company.

DW has reached out to BAC and its CEO, Barsony-Arcidiacono, for comment on the company's links to the pagers in Lebanon. Calls to the registered phone numbers were not answered.

A shell company?

DW visited BAC's official address in Budapest but didn't meet or see any employee from the firm. Nobody responded to the doorbell.

The office is in a two-story detached house that houses about 10 companies, including BAC Consulting. An A4 sheet of paper with BAC's name printed on it is the only proof of the company's existence.

The residents of the house told DW that they don't know this company, and that they rarely see any correspondence sent to the address.

DW reporter Zsolt Bogar contributed to this report from Budapest

Edited by: Uwe Hessler

Correction, September 18, 2024: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of BAC CEO Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono. DW apologizes for the error.