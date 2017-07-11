Baarle: The town where borders run riot

Red-brick houses, barns with big gates, tidy streets — at first glance, the town of Baarle looks no different than any other along the border between the EU member states of Belgium and the Netherlands.

But Baarle is special. It is only here that you can prepare your breakfast in one country — and then eat it in another. Or that you can sit comfortably in an armchair to watch a television that is on the other side of the border. In Baarle, it is even possible for a married couple to sleep in one bed with the wife lying in a different country than her husband.

How is that possible? Baarle consists of parts of Belgium and the Netherlands that are so closely intertwined that the border between the two countries runs through a number of different buildings in the town: private homes, restaurants, cafes, museums and galleries. The exact location of the border is marked throughout the town with white crosses — Baarle's trademark.

The history of this bizarre geographical phenomenon goes back to the Middle Ages, when properties were divided up between aristocratic families.

"For example, in 1198, Duke Hendrik I of Brabant leased land in Baarle to the lord of Breda, but the latter was allowed to take only the properties that hadn't been used for agriculture; the duke himself kept the land that was already cultivated," Willem van Gool, the head of a local tourist office, told DW.

This advertisement for the drinks seller 'Biergrens' (Beer Border) capitalizes on the town's special character

Enclave champions

After Belgium declared its independence from the Netherlands in 1830, it became necessary to precisely establish the border between the two countries. Surveyors worked their way step for step from the coast of the North Sea to the border of the German states. But when they got to Baarle, they simply skipped over it, leaving the border issues there to be resolved later.

But that didn't happen until 165 years later: In 1995, two municipalities were founded — Baarle Hertog in Belgium and Baarlae Nassau in the Netherlands. They include altogether 30 enclaves: 22 Belgian enclaves in the Netherlands, seven Dutch ones in those Belgian enclaves and one Dutch enclave in Belgium.

"Considering that there are altogether only about 60 enclaves worldwide, we can say that we in Baarle are world champions with this number," says Willem van Gool.

Nationality per front door

But establishing the national borders did not make the situation in Baarle any simpler. On the contrary: Many streets, parks, car parks, shops, galleries and even houses were now part Belgian and part Dutch. To avoid constant arguments it was agreed that the nationality of a house's residents would be determined by the location of the front door.

That caused headaches for several people in Baarle. In 1995, Dutch officials suddenly came knocking on the door of a lady who had lived for 68 years as a Belgian citizen in the town. "Your front door is in the Netherlands, so you are now a Dutch citizen," they said. "Please get yourself a new passport."

Luckily for the lady concerned, a compromise was found: A window and the door could be swapped around so that the entrance was now in Belgium, and she was able to keep her old passport.

The border runs right through the door of this house

Very special solutions

There are two of everything in Baarle: two town names, two mayors, two municipal administrations, two post offices — but a single committee that organizes the cooperation needed for running the town. Issues such as what streets are asphalted, who looks after what lawn or picks up the garbage and who pays for it all are just some of the problems for which the administrations of this double town have to find often very special solutions.

"With talks, patience and, most of all, a great readiness to listen first, we mostly come up with a solution. You can achieve a lot by talking with those involved, thinking logically and being friendly," Frans de Bont, the mayor of Belgian Baarle, tells DW.

2 sets of coronavirus measures

There are also ways to profit from Baarle's unusual character. There is probably no other border town in the world where residents are as aware of on what side of the border gasoline or certain foodstuffs are cheaper for the moment or where to buy tobacco and alcohol at the lowest price. Or in which country you can buy fireworks the entire year or only on December 31.

Baarle's harmony was shaken by the coronavirus crisis. In a place where borders are usually just crosses on the pavement, there were now real differences on each side in the measures taken to combat the pandemic. Belgium shut down almost everything, while in the Netherlands, even cafes could keep operating.

The double nature of Baarle is apparent even in its town sign

Border through a store

The absurdity reached its climax in a store run by the textile discounter "Zeman," through which the border runs. Employees in the Belgian part of the store had to separate it off with a red tape, while customers could keep buying in the Dutch part. Dutch citizens in Baarle could buy a new T-shirt — but not underwear, because it was in the Belgian part of the store.

"At first, the hairdressing salons in Belgium were closed, and those in the Netherlands were open," Mayor de Bont recalls. "Later, it was the other way round.You try explaining something like that to people who have to close their businesses. For days, we received furious phone calls and had our work cut out calming the situation down."

Now that spring has begun and coronavirus incidence rates are going down, all of Baarle is heaving a sigh of relief. This is underlined by the first post-pandemic tourists, who have already been arriving in this town that is two towns to take a typical Baarle photo: with one foot in Belgium and the other in the Netherlands.

See the world's toughest borders Serbia-Hungary: heart of the Balkan route An iconic image from the 2015 refugee move: crossing into the EU on the railway tracks between Serbia and Hungary to Europe. This crossing point closed in September but Europe's porous borders will certainly yield new tracks to travel. People detected at Europe's borders already surpassed last year's by the end of August: 350,000; and that doesn't even count people who got in without detection.

See the world's toughest borders The Korean bridge of no return The border between South and North Korea has been closed and heavily militarized for 62 years. This sign marks the "bridge of no return", seen here seen from the South Korean side. Since the late 1990s, approximately 28,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea. More recently, both countries agreed to hold brief family reunions near the border.

See the world's toughest borders The long American-Mexican border Disparagingly labelled the "tortilla wall" by Americans, walls and fences secure 1126 kilometers--a third of the actual border. With 18,500 officers are positioned along it, the border is one of the most-policed on the planet. Though many millions of Mexican citizens still travel to the United States to work and live as undocumented immigrants, a number estimated at 6.7 million in 2012.

See the world's toughest borders 700 deportations per day It's a border that causes endless political trouble and deep tensions. Beautiful moments of life happen right at the border, but this peaceful scene on the Mexican side of the border is deceiving: 700 people are forcibly deported back to Mexico each day. For those who spent years in the States, many have a hard time adjusting to their new home.

See the world's toughest borders Morocco-Spain: Poverty and golf courses Economic worlds clash in the Spanish enclaves Melilla and Ceuta, bordering on Morocco. Seeking a future in rich Europe, refugees from all over Africa seek a way to request asylum in a European country. In search of a better future, many try to climb the fences. With an extensive series of fences and Morocco taking more of an active role, fewer scenes like this are taking place.

See the world's toughest borders Brazil-Bolivia: Better grow on the right side? According to satellite images, the frontier of Brazil's deforestation is defined by the border to Bolivia. Legal and illegal deforestation made Brazil's Amazon forest cover decrease by 20 percent during the last half century. However, Bolivia is also considered a deforestation hotspot that scientist say needs more study.

See the world's toughest borders Haiti-Dominican Republic: One island, two worlds Though both countries share one island, they couldn't hardly be more different: The Dominican Republic is a tourist paradise while Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. Striving for a better future, many people move to the DR. In 2015 the country strengthened immigration laws to encourage migrants to leave and around 40,000 Haitians have now returned to their country.

See the world's toughest borders Egypt-Israel: A tense peace Desert on the one and dense population on the other, the border between Egypt and Israel divides a Muslim-majority from a Jewish-majority. A peace that has held for more than 30 years has been marred in recent years by violent border incidents, increased militarization and tense political exchanges. Israel finished building a fence on the border at the end of 2013.

See the world's toughest borders Three countries, one border In some parts of the world, borders are not marked with patrols, fences and walls. This spot, marked by a three-sided stone, marks the borders of three countries: Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Part of the Schengen zone, free travel across these borders has only recently been limited due to the European refugee crisis.

See the world's toughest borders Pakistan-India: The 'Line of Control' Since the first Indian-Pakistani war from 1947 to 1949, the Kashmir region has been divided by the "Line of Control" between a Pakistan-governed, Muslim majority and an Indian-governed, Buddhist and Hindu majority. The line hasn't stopped terrorist attacks meant to establish an Islamic Kashmir that killed an estimated 43,000 people since 1993.

See the world's toughest borders Western Sahara: The Moroccan Wall Until 1976 Western Sahara was a Spanish colony. To stake a claim, the Moroccan king settled 350,000 people in Western Sahara. The local Saharawis started an independence movement called Polisario Front. The war split Western Sahara, with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on one side and Moroccan held territory on the other. Down the middle runs a heavily militarized berm built into the sand.

See the world's toughest borders Israel-West Bank: Stone-cast conflict Since 2002 controversial walls and fences were built that amounted to barriers stretching to more than 759 kilometers. In densely populated areas like this photo from Jerusalem, a high concrete wall nine meters high fortifies the border between Israel and the West Bank. In 2004, the International Court ruled that building a wall onto Palestinian areas is not compatible with international law. Author: Gianna Grün



This article was translated from German.