Azerbaijan strikes Armenian missile site amid shaky Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

Azerbaijan on Wednesday claimed that it hit two missile launch sites in Armenia, amid a bout of fighting over the the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh regions.

Azerbaijan claimed that the sites were being used as a base to target civilian areas.

Armenia's defense ministry confirmed that sites within Armenia had been struck.

It says it "reserves the right to target any military installations and combat movements on the territory of Azerbaijan."

A cease-fire between the warring neighbors was agreed Saturday after 10 hours of talks, brokered by Russia.

Both sides have since claimed the other has violated the agreement.

Fighting broke out on September 27. Since then, more than 400 people have been killed in fighting over the contested region. Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appealed for the Azeri and Armenian defense ministers to "fully meet the commitments" of the humanitarian ceasefire.

More to follow...

Watch video 02:18 Share Karabakh ceasefire crumbles Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jmTx Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays amid fresh shelling





kmm/aw (AFP, Reuters)