Azerbaijan president says crashed plane shot at from Russia

President Ilham Aliyev told state media he believed the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which crashed on December 25 was damaged by shooting from inside Russia.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane which crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25 had been shot at from the ground in Russia.

The comments come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Aliyev for what Moscow described as a "tragic incident" involving the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, killing 38 people. Twenty-nine survived.

"The facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged from the outside over Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and almost lost control. We also know that electronic warfare systems put our plane out of control," Aliyev told Azeri state media.

"At the same time, as a result of fire from the ground, the tail of the plane was also severely damaged," Aliyev said.

More to follow…

kb/wd (Reuters, AFP)