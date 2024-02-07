Voters in Azerbaijan are going to the polls in an election with a fifth term for President Ilham Aliyev seen as a foregone conclusion.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev looked set for certain victory on Wednesday in a vote he called early after his troops recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in September.

A crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition have boosted the certainty of an easy win for Aliyev.

Why can Aliyav be so confident?

Aliyev, who took over from his ailing father to become president in 2003, has typically recorded 85% of the vote in elections that rights groups say are neither free nor fair.

Azerbaijani officials maintain that elections are fair and transparent, and that victory in Karabakh has the president's popularity.

The country's two main opposition parties — Musavat and the People's Front of Azerbaijan — are boycotting the vote, and some of Aliyev's rivals allege that the vote might be rigged.

Six other candidaate who are running are not well-known and have praised Alyev as a great statesment and military leader since he called the elections a year ahead of schedule in December.

According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, turnout by noon — four hours after polls opened — stood at 38.6%.

Aliyev has said he called the election to "mark the beginning of a new era" that sees Azerbaijan have full control over

its territory.

More to follow...

