 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying: Valtteri Bottas takes pole | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying: Valtteri Bottas takes pole

Valtteri Bottas took pole ahead of fellow Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton after a chaotic qualifying session. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel rounds off the top three but teammate Charles Leclerc starts in ninth after crashing.

Formel 1 - Aserbaidschan-GP 2019 - Rennstrecke in Baku (ImagoImages/LAT Images/G. Dunbar)

Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have already built up a commanding championship lead and on Saturday, they finished one-two in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"It was a nice feeling getting it done on the last lap,” said Bottas, after the eighth pole position of his career and second in a row. "I managed to hit the sweet spot," added the 29-year-old Finn.

Frenchman Charles Leclerc looked to be Ferrari's best hope for pole, but crashed out in the second round of qualifying, meaning he will start Sunday's race in ninth. The 21-year-old didn't hide his frustration.

"I am stupid, I am stupid, I am stupid," he said over team radio, later adding on Twitter: "No excuses. I've been useless."

Despite starting so far back, the Ferrari driver could still compete for a podium position, a point not overlooked by Lewis Hamilton.  

"It has been close this weekend. Ferrari looked good and Valtteri did an exceptional job," the reigning champion said.

The qualifying session took far longer than normal due to a number of drivers struggling with the challenging Baku street circuit. Robert Kubica crashed into the same wall as Leclerc. 

Related content

Formel 1 - Grand Prix von Europa Baku

Formula One: 5 things to watch for at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 26.04.2019

Can Mercedes keep up their perfect record? Will Ferrari try more team orders, and how might the drivers react? Which scalps will Baku's concrete walls claim on race day? And can Pierre Gasly get his act together?

Motorsport Formel 1 - Großer Preis von China | Lewis Hamilton

Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 14.04.2019

Lewis Hamilton's 75th race win in the 1,000th Grand Prix led Mercedes to a third consecutive 1-2. Hamilton overtook teammate Valtteri Bottas early on and never looked back. German driver Sebastian Vettel was third.

Australien Grand Prix Siegerehrung Bottas

Valtteri Bottas wins Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes get off to a flyer 17.03.2019

Mercedes enjoyed a dominant start to the 2019 Formula One season, with Valtteri Bottas winning the Australian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari team never troubled the leaders.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  