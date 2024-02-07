Azerbaijan election: President Ilham Aliyev set to win

A fifth term for President Ilham Aliyev is seen as a foregone conclusion as voters in Azerbaijan head to the polls.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev looked set for victory on Wednesday in a vote he called early after his troops recaptured the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in September.

A crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition have boosted the certainty of an easy win for Aliyev.

Why can Aliyav be so confident?

Aliyev, who took over from his ailing father to become president in 2003, has typically recorded 85% of the vote in elections that rights groups say are neither free nor fair.

Azerbaijani officials maintain that elections are fair and transparent, and that victory in Karabakh has increased the president's popularity.

The country's two main opposition parties — Musavat and the People's Front of Azerbaijan — are boycotting the vote, and some of Aliyev's rivals allege that the vote might be rigged.

Six other candidates who are running are not well-known and have praised Alyev as a great statesman and military leader since he called the elections a year ahead of schedule in December. Aliyev has said he called the election to "mark the beginning of a new era" that sees Azerbaijan have full control over its territory.

In a symbolic gesture, the president and first lady went to Karabakh to cast their ballots Image: Azerbaijani presidency/AFP

According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, turnout by noon — four hours after polls opened — stood at 38.6%.

In 2009, Aliyev amended Azerbaijan's constitution to allow him to run for an unlimited number of presidential terms. Rights advocates criticized that move, saying it would see him become president for life.

Then, in 2016, Azerbaijan adopted controversial constitutional changes that lengthened the president's term in office from five years to seven. Aliyev has further shored up his dynastic grip on power by appointing his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as first vice president.

How did Azerbaijan win back its land?

Nagorno-Karabakh and large swathes of surrounding territory had come under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia at the conclusion of a separatist war in 1994.

Azerbaijan took back most of the enclave and land around it in 2020 in a six-week war that ended with a truce brokered by Moscow.

Self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh dissolves

Azerbaijan started blockading the road linking the region with Armenia in December 2022, causing food and fuel shortages. It then launched a September offensive that saw separatist forces defeated in just one day and forced them to surrender their weapons.

More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians left the region after the separatist forces were defeated, leaving Nagorno-Karabakh nearly deserted.

