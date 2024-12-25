Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes over Kazakhstan

Dozens of passengers were on board the plane, with initial reports suggesting there were survivors.

A passenger plane carrying dozens has crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.

The plane was operated by Azerbaijan's Airlines and was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, Russian media reported.

The Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said the plane made an "emergency landing" near the city of Aktau, vowing in a statement on the Telegram app to provide "additional information about the incident."

The Kazakh Transport Ministry said some 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, citing Azerbaijani sources.

The Kazakhstani Transport Ministry said the passengers included 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhstanis, 3 people from Kyrgyzstan.

Reports suggested that multiple survivors from the crash were hospitalized.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

