Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes over Kazakhstan

The plane was carrying 67 people including five crew members, Kazakhastan authorities said. Some 25 passengers survived the crash, but most of them were hospitalized, the Emeregency Ministry said.

An Azerbaijani passenger plane carrying 67 people has crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said, with dozens believed to have died in the crash.

The plane was operated by Azerbaijan's Airlines and was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, Russian media reported. It had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.

The Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said the plane made an "emergency landing" near the city of Aktau.

What do we know about the crash?

The Kazakh Transport Ministry said some 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, citing Azerbaijani sources.

The Kazakhstani Transport Ministry said the passengers included 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhstanis, 3 people from Kyrgyzstan.

Over 50 people arrived at the scene of the crash, where the plane had caught fire, the Kazakhstan Emergency Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The fire was later put down, the Ministry said. Doctors and psychologists were working at the scene.

Twenty-five people survived the crash, the ministry said citing preliminary information. It added that 22 of them were hospitalized.

