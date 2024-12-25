Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane carrying 67 people including five crew members has crashed in Kazakhstan. Kazakh authorities say that at least 28 people survived the crash.

An Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane carrying 67 people has crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said at least 28 people had survived the crash after saying in an initial post that there appeared to be 25 survivors.

The ministry said survivors had been taken to hospitals.

Plane traveling from Azerbaijan to Russia

The plane was operated by Azerbaijan's Airlines and was en route from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region:

But the plane was re-routed due to fog in Grozny, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

A spokesperson for Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said that preliminary information showed that the pilot had chosen to divert Aktau after the plane collided with birds creating "an emergency situation on board."

Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said the plane made an "emergency landing" near the city of Aktau.

What do we know about the crash?

The Kazakh Transport Ministry said some 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, citing Azerbaijani sources.

The transport ministry said the passengers included 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhstanis and 3 people from Kyrgyzstan.

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that its teams found the aircraft on fire upon arrival at the scene.

Rescue units have extinguished the fire, the ministry said. Doctors and psychologists were also working at the scene.

Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said a government commission had been set up to investigate what happened, adding that it would cooperate with Azerbaijan on the investigation.

More to follow...

rmt/rm (Reuters, AFP)