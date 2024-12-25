Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane carrying 67 people including five crew members has crashed in Kazakhstan. The number of reported survivors continues to vary.

An Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane carrying 67 people has crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said at least 28 people had survived the crash after saying in an initial post that there appeared to be 25 survivors.

The ministry said survivors had been taken to hospitals.

Plane traveling from Azerbaijan to Russia

The Embraer passenger plane was operated by Azerbaijan's Airlines and was en route from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya region:

But the plane was re-routed due to fog in Grozny, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

A spokesperson for Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said that preliminary information showed that the pilot had chosen to divert to Aktau after the plane collided with birds creating "an emergency situation on board."

Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) said the plane made an "emergency landing" near the city of Aktau.

Putin speaks with Azerbaijani president

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to express his condolences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan's President Aliyev was forced to leave St. Petersburg [where he had a summit]" Peskov said.

What do we know about the crash?

The Kazakh Transport Ministry said some 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, citing Azerbaijani sources.

The transport ministry said the passengers included 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, six Kazakhstanis and three people from Kyrgyzstan.

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Telegram that its teams found the aircraft on fire upon arrival at the scene.

Rescue units have extinguished the fire, the ministry said. Doctors and psychologists were also working at the site.

Kazakhstan launches committee to investigate crash

Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry said it was launching a government commission to investigate the incident, adding that it would cooperate with Azerbaijani authorities.

More to follow...

rmt/rm (Reuters, AFP)