Azerbaijan Airlines halts several Russian routes after crash

Azerbaijan Airlines has halted flights to several Russian cities, citing the early findings of a probe into a jet crash. Most passengers were killed when the flight from Baku to Grozny crashed in Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights to seven Russian cities on Friday in the wake of an Wednesday's plane crash in Kazakhstan.

It comes after allegations that the plane had been downed by a Russian air defense missile, killing most of the passengers on board.

The airline said it was "taking into account the initial results of the investigation into the crash... and taking into account flight safety risks."

It added that the crash was caused by "physical and technical external interference."

News agency Interfax said Azerbaijan Airlines would still run flights to six major Russian cities including Moscow and St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight to the southern Russian city of Mineralnie Vody turned back to Baku on Friday after a chunk of Russian airspace was closed, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

Kremlin declines to comment amid investigation

The Kremlin said it was too early to comment on the allegations that a Russian air defense missile was responsible for the Azerbaijan Airlines crash.

"An investigation is underway, and until the conclusions of the investigation, we do not consider we have the right to make any comments and we will not do so," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Officials: Kazakhstan crash likely due to Russian fire To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

However, the head of Russia's civil aviation agency Dmitry Yadrov said on Telegram that there was fog over the airport in Grozny — the flight's scheduled destination. He also claimed that Ukrainian drones were striking the city around the time of the incident.

"Ukrainian military drones were carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure... at the time," Yadrov said on Friday.

"The pilot was offered alternative airports. He took the decision to go to Aktau airport."

An official investigation into the crash remains ongoing Image: Meiramgul Kussainova/Anadolu/picture alliance

Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak blamed Russia for "shooting down" the plane.

News outlets including Reuters and the New York Times reported that a Russian missile was likely involved in the crash, citing Azerbaijani security sources close to the investigation.

"No one claims that it was done on purpose. However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft," a source told Reuters on Thursday.

zc/rc (Reuters, AFP)