Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaida leader killed in US strike — reports

US officials said the top leader of the terrorist organization was killed in Afghanistan during drone strikes over the weekend, according to media reports.
Al-Qaida's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials said on Monday.
The reports came ahead of a planned address by US President Joe Biden, who is due to hold a speech later in the evening.
White House officials did not confirm that al-Zawahiri was killed, but said the Biden would speak about a "successful'' counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target. They added that "there were no civilian casualties.''
This is a developing story and will be updated.
fb/rs (AP, Reuters)