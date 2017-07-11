Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaida leader killed in US strike — reports

Al-Qaida's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials said on Monday.

The reports came ahead of a planned address by US President Joe Biden, who is due to hold a speech later in the evening.

White House officials did not confirm that al-Zawahiri was killed, but said the Biden would speak about a "successful'' counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target. They added that "there were no civilian casualties.''

This is a developing story and will be updated.

