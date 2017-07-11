 Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaida leader killed in US strike — reports | News | DW | 01.08.2022

News

Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Qaida leader killed in US strike — reports

US officials said the top leader of the terrorist organization was killed in Afghanistan during drone strikes over the weekend, according to media reports.

In this file image from television transmitted by the Arab news channel Al-Jazeera in 2006, Ayman al-Zawahri gestures while addressing the camera

Ayman al-Zawahri took over al-Qaida's leadership following the death of Osama bin Laden

Al-Qaida's top leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials said on Monday.

The reports came ahead of a planned address by US President Joe Biden, who is due to hold a speech later in the evening.

White House officials did not confirm that al-Zawahiri was killed, but said the Biden would speak about a "successful'' counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target. They added that "there were no civilian casualties.''

This is a developing story and will be updated.

fb/rs (AP, Reuters)

