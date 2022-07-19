Ayanda Thabethe

She is one of South Africa’s most followed media personalities on social media which has led her to share her voice to powerful influencer and ambassadorship campaigns which vary from social impact to lifestyle. On screen Ayanda has shared the spotlight on the biggest productions in South African entertainment including BET A-List,

The Home Channel, South Africa’s longest running magazine show-Top Billing and is currently one of the newest faces of Internationally acclaimed E! Entertainment as an anchor for E! Africa. Off screen Ayanda has a strong passion for education especially that of young girls which has given rise to her initiative , ‘A Beautiful Mind’, which enables students from all over the continent to make the right career choice the first time around - through gathering minds and expertise from various industries to speak about their journeys in their respective careers.