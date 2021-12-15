 Awet Tesfaiesus (Greens): ′We′re just starting to talk about diversity in Germany′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 28.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Awet Tesfaiesus (Greens): 'We're just starting to talk about diversity in Germany'

Watch video 04:37

More in the Media Center

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt im Bundestag seine erste Regierungserklärung ab. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Scholz delivers inaugural address to parliament 15.12.2021

Designated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waves as he receives applauses during a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag to elect a new chancellor, in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas announces lawmakers' votes 08.12.2021

Awet Tesfaiesus, Bundestagsabgeordnete Bündnis90/DieGrünen

Germany's new, diverse Bundestag gets to work 26.10.2021

Germany Vaccine Mandate 30.11.2021

Read also

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his first keynote speech as a chancellor at the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on December 15, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag for the first time 15.12.2021

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.

Ein Covid-Patient wird auf der Intensivstation am Campus Kiel übernommen. Im Rahmen Kleeblatt-Konzept waren zuvor am 28.11.2021 Corona-Patienten mit einem Bundeswehr-Transport von München nach Hamburg geflogen und von dort aus auf verschiedene Kliniken verteilt worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany approves COVID vaccine mandate for medical staff 10.12.2021

In a first for Germany, medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Newly approved rules have also permitted dentists and veterinarians to administer jabs.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chairman Tino Chrupalla is seen on screens as he addresses delegates during a congress of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD - Alternative fuer Deutschland) party in Dresden, eastern Germany, on April 10, 2021. - The far-right AfD will firm up its election manifesto this weekend as Germany prepares for the post-Merkel era, with the party seeking to reverse a lag in support amid infighting and an ailing effort to capitalise on the pandemic. (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / AFP) (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: In eight years, the AfD has already laid the foundations for disaster 17.12.2021

In Germany, the past eight years have shown what the AfD is capable of, yet the other parties seem not to grasp the danger, says DW's Hans Pfeifer.

07.12.2021+++ (vorne v.l.) Saskia Esken (SPD), Olaf Scholz (SPD), Christian Lindner (FDP), Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), bei der Unterzeichnung des Koalitionsvertrages von SPD, Grünen und FDP zur Bildung einer Bundesregierung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's incoming government signs three-party coalition deal 07.12.2021

The leaders of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats met in Berlin to officially sign their three-party coalition deal.