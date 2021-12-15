Awet Tesfaiesus (Greens): 'We're just starting to talk about diversity in Germany'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.
In a first for Germany, medical workers in hospitals and nursing homes will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Newly approved rules have also permitted dentists and veterinarians to administer jabs.
In Germany, the past eight years have shown what the AfD is capable of, yet the other parties seem not to grasp the danger, says DW's Hans Pfeifer.
The leaders of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats met in Berlin to officially sign their three-party coalition deal.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version