Award-winning author on Europe's new unity against Russia

"There is probably no writer in Europe who thinks more often and more deeply about the unfathomably diverse area west of Russia," wrote the jury of the Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding in a statement, in praise of Austrian writer, essayist and editor Karl-Markus Gauss.

The award, handed out on March 16, honors Gauss' portrayals of various European minorities through his latest book, "Die unaufhörliche Wanderung: Reportagen" [The perpetual journey: Stories].

As the name of the book suggests, the author takes the reader on a journey to European cities, but not from the perspective of the standard travelogue on mainstream European life, if that even exists.

Gauss' intention is rather to simply watch and report; polarities emerge by themselves. "I want to say that I do not invent contradictions, they just catch my eye," Karl-Markus Gauss told DW.

Gauss' book won the 2022 Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding

A Europe of contradictions

Such contradictions are very striking in Karl-Markus Gauss' book.

The first chapter, for example, is about a Muslim restaurant owner called Isuf in Berat, a mountainous town in southwestern Albania, and his penchant for wine-tasting.

Gauss certainly has an eye for catching the contrasts of any given area, and this is most obvious in his description of Salzburg, the city he grew up in.

His story on Salzburg begins with a description of a crossing called the "Bäcker-Bacher-Kreuzung" (the Bacher bakery crossing) by the city locals in his time. The crossing got its name from the Bacher bakery, known for its fresh bread and delicacies, and its strict owners who wouldn't take a penny less from the children who passed by the bakery on their way to school and were dying to get a treat from the place.

But apart from Gauss' childhood reminiscing, the crossing is also relevant for historical reasons. It's a crossing that "divides four worlds in four directions," Gauss writes in his book. Each side of the crossing is inhabited by a different set of people. WWII migrants from the Sudetes in former Czechoslovakia lived in one area; refugees from South Tirol who wanted to escape Hitler and Mussolini's dictatorships in another. The third neighborhood was for monks and church officials, while the fourth used to be inhabited by high-ranking officials.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Salzburg Festival centenary: A city becomes a stage Every summer, Salzburg becomes a showcase for stars and celebrities — especially in 2020, as the Salzburg Festival is turning 100! Last year nearly 200 concerts, opera and theatre performances in just 43 days attract more than a quarter of a million visitors from more than 80 countries to Austria's fourth-largest city. The festival’s 2020 program will be made public on November 13, 2019.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Spectacle, drama and great opera The festival opens every year with "Jedermann" (pictured) on Cathedral Square. The production of this play in 1917 also marked the birth of the festival and has become its trademark since then. In addition to Cathedral Square, the Festspielhaus (Large Playhouse) and the Felsenreitschule (Riding School) are its best-known venues. In 2020, actor Tobias Moretti (left) gets a new female paramour.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Where the musical genius Mozart was born Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart first saw the light of day at Getreidegasse 9 (left in the picture) in 1756. Now there is a museum in the family’s original living quarters. Mozart fans can see a second Mozart residence just around the corner, where he lived as an adult while serving as concertmaster until he turned his back on the city and moved to Vienna.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Getreidegasse: the flagship of the Old Town It's always worth looking up: The delicate, playful wrought-iron guild signs above the shops and pubs are an optical highlight in Getreidegasse. Salzburg's soul is in its cafés — with their tempting sweet specialties: Salzburger Nockerln, a kind of baked soufflé, and Mozartkugeln, small, round chocolates filled with nougat and marzipan.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg A UNESCO heritage site with 1,000 landmarks As in Mozart's time, the Old Town is shaped by its narrow lanes and spacious squares. One of the loveliest is Kapitelplatz, Chapter Square. High above it towers the symbol of the city, Hohensalzburg Fortress, one of the largest medieval fortified castles in Europe. Since 1996 the Old Town has been a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Building the Baroque in Salzburg In the 16th century, Salzburg's prince-archbishops had the DomQuartier district with its Residenz palace and St. Peter's Abbey rebuilt in Italian Baroque style to display their prestige and power. Their aim was to create a “Rome of the North.” Salzburg Cathedral is now considered a major innovation: the first early Baroque church building north of the Alps.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Water games at Hellbrunn Castle Hellbrunn Palace was one of the Salzburg prince-archbishops' prestige-building projects. This masterpiece of hydraulic engineering, with its water-powered automata and trick fountains, attracts 300,000 visitors a year and leaves none of them dry. The old trees that line Hellbrunner Allee, which runs through its park, provide a habitat for rare beetles, bats and woodpeckers.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Salzburg's most romantic weddings Engaged couples queue up in front of Mirabell Palace on summer weekends for the privilege of saying “I do” in its Marble Hall. Prince-Archbishop Wolf Dietrich had this pleasure palace built 1606 as a love token for his mistress, Salome Alt. The park provides a vista that reaches as far as Hohensalzburg Fortress, framed by an alpine panorama.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Contrast program in the "Museum der Moderne" On the steep cliffs of the Mönchberg, one of Salzburg's three local mountains, the puristic architecture of this museum of modern art challenges the Baroque of the Old Town. The museum focuses on modern Austrian graphic and photographic works. Its terrace provides one of the loveliest views of Salzburg.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Amusement at Salzburg Airport Airplanes, racing cars and delicious food: Since 2003, Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz has been sharing his passions with the public. In Hangar-7, a unique glass and steel structure, Mozart operas and TV shows take place in the middle of his historical aircraft collection. The event location also houses a gourmet restaurant and bars — all with a view of the Alps.

Curtain up! 10 reasons to visit Salzburg Electric Love Festival on the race track Salzburg isn't just for classical music lovers: There's plenty of partying and dance music at the Electric Love Festival, which has taken in early July since 2013. In 2020, the festival will be from 9–11 July. On the Salzburgring race track, usually used for motorsport events, 120 DJs appear on five stages. It's considered Austria's most important electronic music festival. Author: Frederike Müller (ms)



The 'paternalistic' west

Gauss, who is also an essayist and ethnographer, has written several other books on Europe, including "The Edge of the World: How the North Sea Made Us Who We Are" (2015), "Zwanzig Lewa Oder Tot" [20 Lewa or death, 2017] and "Die Sterbenden Europäer" [The dying Europeans, 2002]. His latest book, published this year, is called "Die Jahreszeiten der Ewigkeit" [The seasons of eternity].

For Gauss, a big part of understanding Europe's cities and countries also includes understanding the concept of Europe.

In a chapter called "The West, the East," Gauss describes how the continent has changed in the last decades, including in its perception of itself.

One observation is how western Europe, with its ideas of democracy, the welfare state and freedom, has come to identify itself as all of Europe, looking at the rest of the continent in a paternal manner. "Europe creates itself by creating an anti-Europe at the same time," Gauss writes in his book.

Russia as the 'anti-Europe'

In the meantime, Russia's war on Ukraine has slowly brought eastern European countries, like Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czechia for example, into the fold. Moscow itself, is emerging as the embodiment of this "anti-Europe," Gauss tells DW, recalling its image from Stalinist Russia and in communist times, he explains.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, the situation eased. But now, with the war, Russia has again taken up the position of the antithesis to Europe, he says. Gauss believes that Russia's extreme hostility against Ukraine is also against what is called the West, "even though I've personally never considered the West as a unified country unified system," he adds.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine Give peace a chance On Friday morning, many radio stations across Europe played John Lennon and Yoko Ono's peace hymn "Give Peace a Chance" at the same time. Stations in Germany, France, Italy, Latvia, Iceland, Poland and Croatia all took part as a way to express solidarity with Ukraine and protest the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian station Radio Promin also played the song.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine Protest graffiti in Berlin's Mauerpark The message is crystal clear: "Stop War." Those words were sprayed in yellow and blue onto a wall in Berlin's Mauerpark alongside an image of two girls hugging cheek-to-cheek. One girl has the Ukrainian flag on her face, the other one the Russian. The mural was created by the Dominican-born street artist Eme Freethnker, who lives in the German capital.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine Church bells ring for freedom On Thursday at noon, churches and cathedrals across Germany rang their bells as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Cologne's Cathedral was among them, ringing its bells for a full seven minutes, one minute for each day since the war started. A few days earlier, on the Monday carnival holiday known as "Rosenmontag," some 250,000 people, including those in this picture, demonstrated against the war.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine No war, no fossil fuels Demonstrations also took place in Berlin, and various other activist movements also took up the anti-war call. Above is a Fridays for Future demonstration that took place on Thursday in Berlin. The activists demanded an end to fossil fuels and war. Some have pointed out how dependence on Russian gas has financed Putin's regime.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine Landmarks lit up in blue and yellow Over the past week, demonstrations against war have been visible around the world, and many famous urban landmarks were lit up in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. One of them was the TV tower in Frankfurt, Germany.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine A Picasso dove reappears When German playwright Bertolt Brecht and his Berliner Ensemble, a theater company he founded in East Berlin, moved into the above premise in the 1950s, he had a stage curtain installed that bore a dove by Pablo Picasso. The bird is a sign of peace, and Brecht intended it as an anti-war sign. The Berliner Ensemble recently reinstalled the original curtain to protest the war in Ukraine.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine 'Let us build bridges' Those words, calling for understanding, are written across the surface of a closed-off highway overpass in the western German city of Lüdenscheid. At 300 meters long, it is one of the biggest street art installations in the world. The bridge is shut due to possible collapse, so painting the words was not without risk.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine 'Stop War, Stop Putin' Hanging from the colonnade of the Fridericianum, a museum in the city of Kassel, in the central German state of Hesse, are three panels calling to stop the war and Putin. Entitled "Anti War Drawings, 2022," they were created by Dan Perjovschi, a Romanian-born artist. More of his works will be on display during Kassel's prestigious, upcoming Documenta contemporary art exhibition.

'Give Peace a Chance': Solidarity with Ukraine A message of peace from Yoko Ono Artist Yoko Ono installed a message for peace in London's Piccadilly Circus — but not just there. It can also be seen in Berlin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Milan, New York City and Seoul. Author: Maria John Sánchez



Meanwhile, Europe is also redefining itself in reaction to the war, says Gauss, citing the case of Poland, "of all countries, which behaved as the absolute outcast and looked at every rational refugee policy with mistrust." By taking in a maximum number of Ukrainian migrants, it is upgrading its position in the EU.

But it's difficult to predict whether this unity in Europe will last, Gauss says, because currently, Russia is the aggressor. Once the threat is over, one will have to see what can preserve unity, common values or traditions or something similar.

Chance as an accomplice

Through his unusual representations of places like Berat and Salzburg, Gauss intends to showcase European diversity. "But it's not like I'm reinventing it every time or trying to think of something new every time and in the sense that this [diversity] also exists, but more in the sense of a reality that has not been perceived in this way. To put it simply, as something that exists and that one needs to perceive with alert senses.”

His portraits of different corners of Europe are enriched by his observations on the population's places of origin and language, but also on historical and social aspects such as their professions.

He also avoids restrictive definitions of his work as a writer: "I am not an ideological author who wants to bring everything into a fixed concept," he says.

He rather sees himself as "a follower of that which you call coincidence. I often meet people in places where they don't belong, considering our neatly marked out divisions, and those are the best: when chance becomes my accomplice, and tells me something about the world, which I didn't know."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Disney to suspend all business in Russia Initially, Disney announced it would no longer release films in Russian cinemas. Now the corporation is halting all its activities, from its TV channels, including TV content marketing, to licensing and cruises. In a statement, Disney said it is taking the steps in light of "the relentless assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Cannes bans Russian delegates The Cannes Film Festival announced on March 1 that it would "not welcome official Russian delegations" or people linked to the country's government. A number of film festivals are reacting similarly, including Glasgow and Stockholm. Locarno has announced it would not join a boycott, whereas Venice will offer free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in the Donbas region.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia barred from Eurovision Song Contest The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest, stated on February 25 that "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute." Meanwhile, Ukraine's folk rap Kalush Orchestra (photo) have emerged as the act with the best odds to win.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Opera houses halt Bolshoi collaborations London's Royal Opera House has canceled the summer season of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet. The Metropolitan Opera's staging of "Lohengrin," co-produced with the Bolshoi, will also be affected by the New York opera house's decision to cut ties with Russian state-supported artists. Until now a Putin loyalist, Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin was however among the signatories of a letter opposed to the war.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Valery Gergiev concerts canceled Many Russian artists have condemned the war. But despite an ultimatum from the Munich Philharmonic to publicly position himself, star conductor Valery Gergiev remained silent on the war led by Putin, his friend since 1992. On March 1, the German orchestra fired its acclaimed chief conductor, and the globe-trotting maestro's numerous concerts in Europe and the US have also been canceled.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Soprano Anna Netrebko pulled out of operas The Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Berlin State Opera have ended their collaboration with Russian opera star Anna Netrebko, who was asked to "repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin," but declined to do so. She is "one of the greatest singers in Met history," said the opera house's director Peter Gelb, "but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Museums cut ties with Russian oligarchs Amid calls for cultural institutions to remove allies of Putin from their boards, museums are cutting ties with major Russian benefactors. Billionaire Vladimir Potanin has stepped down from the board of trustees of the Guggenheim Museum (photo), according to The New York Times, while Artnet reports that banking magnate Petr Aven has left his position as a trustee of the Royal Academy in London.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Hermitage Amsterdam break ties with Saint Petersburg Amsterdam houses the largest satellite of Saint Petersburg's storied Hermitage Museum. It had until now never commented on Putin's political actions, but "with the invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, a border has been crossed. War destroys everything. Even 30 years of collaboration," the Dutch museum stated on March 3. They are also closing their current exhibition, "Russian Avant-Garde."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian artists pull out of Venice Biennale It is not always the organizers of events who are boycotting Russian acts. At the Venice Biennale, which starts on April 23, it is rather the artists and curator of the Russian exhibition who have resigned, stating on Instagram that "the Russian Pavilion will remain closed" in protest of civilians being killed by missiles and Russian protesters being silenced.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Hollywood delays films releases in Russia Following Disney's lead, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and Universal have all decided to halt the release of films in Russian cinemas. "The Batman" (photo) was to be released in the country on March 4. Other upcoming titles affected by the decision include Disney's Pixar animated film "Turning Red," Paramount's "The Lost City" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and the Marvel film "Morbius."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Concerts canceled in Russia "Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act," said Nick Cave. He has canceled his Russian tour dates planned for the summer, just like many other groups, including Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Iggy Pop and Green Day. Popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also canceled his shows in the country, calling for an anti-war movement. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier