 Avalanches kill 21 people in Afghanistan, death toll expected to rise | News | DW | 14.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Avalanches kill 21 people in Afghanistan, death toll expected to rise

In the last two months, Afghanistan has received heavy snowfall, as it battles the impact of climate change. Several highways are currently closed over concerns that there might be more avalanches.

Afghanistan Pandschschir Provinz Winter in den Bergen (Imago Images/Xinhua)

At least 21 people have died in avalanches that struck the Daykundi province in Afghanistan on February 13, according to Afghanistan's disaster management authority.

Seven people are reportedly missing, while 10 people are injured. About 50 houses have been destroyed by the avalanches.

Ahmed Tameem Azimi, a spokesman of the state ministry for disaster management, said that the 21 people who died were from two families. He also said that the death toll could rise owing to difficult weather conditions.

The Afghanistan Meteorological Department  had warned of rainfall, heavy snow and flash flooding for several provinces, including Daykundi, till February 13.

Several main highways and roads have reportedly been closed down in Afghanistan owing to anticipation of avalanches and heavy snowfall.

In the last two months, Afghanistan has received heavy snowfall and torrential rain. According to the AP news agency, the total death toll in January and February is 72.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme and the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan, uncontrolled greenhouse gas emissions will increase the country's temperature by 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100. In 2018, a severe drought affected 2.2 million people in the country.

DW recommends

Snowstorms leave scores dead in Afghanistan, Pakistan

Thousands more people were stranded after snow blocked roads across the region. Some airports also cancelled all flights. (13.01.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Schneemangel am Tegelberg

Is it still possible to go on a skiing holiday in times of climate change? 13.02.2020

More snow cannons, lifts and cable cars: Many ski resorts are upgrading their facilities to combat climate change, despite criticism from environmentalists. Others are focusing on a more gentle form of winter tourism.

Italien Greta Thunberg und Donald Trump auf Plakat bei einer Demo in Rom

Davos braces for Trump-Greta showdown as climate change tops agenda 21.01.2020

It's the first time the two are attending the same event since the teenager famously stared down Trump at the UN last year. The annual jamboree is taking place against the backdrop of Australia's worst ever bushfires.

Bamiyan under threat again, this time from climate change 16.01.2020

Two Buddha statues carved into a mountain in Afghanistan ranked among the country's most famous cultural treasures, until they were turned to dust by the Taliban in 2001. In the years since, the remaining cultural highlights in the World Heritage Bamiyan Valley have been exposed to a new threat: erosion brought on by climate change.

Advertisement