 Avalanche buries ′several people′ on Swiss ski track | News | DW | 19.02.2019

News

Avalanche buries 'several people' on Swiss ski track

Swiss rescue teams are working to save "several people buried" under an avalanche on a busy ski track. It is rare for an avalanche to engulf a designated piste.

Plaine-Morte ski track in Switzerland (picture-alliance/imagebroker/G. Fischer)

An afternoon avalanche at the Plaine-Morte ski track on Crans-Montana buried several skiers under snow on Tuesday, Swiss police said.

Police and rescue teams were at the scene.

The Plaine-Morte area is at an altitude of about 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) and is the highest ski piste at the Crans-Montana resort.

Tuesday's snow slide was rare in that it struck a designated ski area, while the majority of deadly avalanches occur off-piste.

cw/msh (AFP, dpa)

 

