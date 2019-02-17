Avalanche buries 'several people' on Swiss ski track

An afternoon avalanche at the Plaine-Morte ski track on Crans-Montana buried several skiers under snow on Tuesday, Swiss police said.

Police and rescue teams were at the scene.

The Plaine-Morte area is at an altitude of about 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) and is the highest ski piste at the Crans-Montana resort.

Tuesday's snow slide was rare in that it struck a designated ski area, while the majority of deadly avalanches occur off-piste.

cw/msh (AFP, dpa)