Author Salman Rushdie attacked in New York state — reports

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York state on Friday while on stage at a literary event.

A man was arrested after allegedly rushing the stage and attacking him, according to witnesses at the event.

Images shared by attendees appeared to show Rushdie being treated on stage.

Rushdie, 75, has spent years living under a death threat from Iran over his novel The Satanic Verses.

In 1989, Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued an edict calling for Rushdie's death over allegations of blasphemy. Iran's government has since distanced itself from this edict, but in 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation offered a $3.3 million (€3.2 million) reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The latest incident took place at the Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo in rural New York.

Rushdie was due to deliver a lecture on how the United States offers asylum for artists in exile.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.