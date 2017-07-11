Author Salman Rushdie attacked in New York — reports

Author Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York on Friday while on stage at a literary event, according to local reports.

A man was arrested after allegedly rushing the stage and attacking him, according to witnesses at the event.

Images shared by attendees appeared to show Rushdie being treated on stage.

Rushdie, 75, has spent years living under a death threat from Iran over his novel The Satanic Verses.

A bounty of more than $3 million (€2.9 million) has been offered to anyone who kills Rushdie over accusations of blasphemy.

The incident took place at the Chautauqua Institution, where Rushdie was due to deliver a lecture on how the United States offers asylum for artists in exile.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.