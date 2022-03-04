Author Nora Bossong on Germany's new generation of politicians

A longtime advocate for democracy, peace and human rights, author Nora Bossong was also a member of the presidium of the German PEN Center for two years.

Most recently, she published a non-fiction book about her generation, "Die Geschmeidigen: Meine Generation und der neue Ernst des Lebens" (The Smooth Ones: My generation and life's new seriousness)

DW: In your latest book, you write about the new generation of politicians in Germany: They are "smooth," consensus-oriented, willing to compromise — but they also lack attitude, maturity. How are these politicians doing in light of Russian President Putin's war of aggression?

Nora Bossong: Just a few weeks ago, I was very critical of how our politicians were acting. Fortunately, they have meanwhile changed their policy. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have shown quite some decisiveness of late. They have managed to think outside the box.

One example is when they decided in favor of comprehensive our politicians, a halt to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and arms deliveries to Ukraine, which ushers in a new era in German foreign policy. How do you feel about the war against Ukraine?

Initially I was in a state of shock. I have always been committed to democracy, freedom, peace. To see how that suddenly breaks down, how the language of violence is so much louder and more unconditional than what we have tried to build, that raises questions: Where did we go wrong? Have we taken peace and democracy too much for granted — democracy as a self-service store, so to speak.

Watch video 00:14 German Foreign Minister calls for commission of inquiry on Ukraine

How do you view the situation as a writer?

I understand why some people don't pin their hopes on literature. All the texts about peace, all the writers committed to a political point of view — they were there before, and they couldn't prevent the war. You could spend two days reading poems to Vladimir Putin, I don't think that would change his attitude. But it isn't a question of either/or. Literature and poetry are democracy's building blocks, which is very important. If a few bricks are missing in the wrong place, the whole house collapses.

What can Germans, and other countries, expect from German politicians in future?

What we can expect from this generation is the return of a more long-term perspective in politics. The prevailing feeling is that we really have to take responsibility now, precisely because we were lucky enough to have grown up in such a peaceful time in Germany. We have to think about climate change and security policy. These are two topics that have been contained for a long time, especially in Germany.

Nora Bossong's new non-fiction book analyzes her generation

Is your generation — people who are around 40 years old — ready to offer a vision?

The strength of the "smooth" generation is its ideology-free thinking. People tend to look at what unites them rather than what divides them — just look at Germany's current coalition government. We are witnessing an attack on our understanding of freedom, the rule of law and democracy; a threat from an autocratic, aggressive individual who has initiated and carried through the invasion of a sovereign country. I would like us all to look more at what unites us as democratic people and as Europeans.

What is it, then, that unites us?

A desire for a Europe with few borders, a Europe that is connected and offers a perspective of freedom for as many people as possible, a democracy all people can really participate in — not an illiberal democracy like that of Viktor Orban in Hungary. As far as democratic participation is concerned, there is still room for improvement in Germany, too — people first have to be in a position to participate, which means education and social self-confidence.

What do foresee for the future?

I see the danger that everything we hoped for — prematurely perhaps— in the 1990s, this triumphant advance of democracy and the rule of law, is being called into question. The utopia I would like to present is that we will manage to become more aware of political thinking again and to put the focus on political action.

What would such political action look like?

It would have to be action beyond adding a Ukrainian flag to my Facebook profile photo. We need to think about things more seriously, not just rashly toss out opinions — that is not a political mindset. I would like to see political thinking that goes outside the box. Everyone can be a politically active person, it's the only way to experience to a large degree what it means to be human. That is my hope and my vision for the future.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved 1980: Unifying protest movements The Green party was founded in 1980, unifying a whole array of regional movements made up of people frustrated by mainstream politics. It brought together feminists, environmental, peace and human rights activists. Many felt that those in power were ignoring environmental issues, as well as the dangers of nuclear power.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Attracting high-profile leftists The influential German artist Joseph Beuys (left) was a founding member of the new party. And its alternative agenda and informal style quickly attracted leftist veterans from the 1968 European protest movement, including eco-feminist activist Petra Kelly (right), who coined the phrase that the Greens were the "anti-party party."

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Party ambiance at party meetings From the start the Green party conferences were marked by heated debate and extreme views. Discussions went on for many hours and sometimes a joyous party atmosphere prevailed.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Greens enter the Bundestag In 1983 the Greens entered the German parliament, the Bundestag, having won 5.6% in the national vote. Its members flaunted their anti-establishment background and were eyed by their fellow parliamentarians with a certain amount of skepticism.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Green Party icon Joschka Fischer Joschka Fischer became the first Green party regional government minister in 1985 when he famously took the oath of office wearing white sports sneakers. He later became German foreign minister in an SPD-led coalition government. And was vilified by party members for abandoning pacifism in support of German intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Unification in a united Germany With German reunification, the West German Greens merged with the East German protest movement "Bündnis 90" in 1993. But the party never garnered much support in the former East Germany (GDR).

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Pro-Europe Today's Green voters are generally well-educated, high-earning urbanites with a strong belief in the benefits of multicultural society and gender equality. And no other party fields more candidates with an immigrant background. The party focuses not only on environmental issues and the climate crisis but a much broader spectrum of topics including education, social justice, and consumer policies.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Turning conservative Environmental topics are no longer the exclusive prerogative of the Greens, whose members have morphed from hippies to urban professionals. Winfried Kretschmann personifies this change: The conservative first-generation Green politician became the party's first politician to serve as a state premier. He teamed up with the Christian Democrats and has been reelected twice to lead Baden-Württemberg.

Germany's Green party: How it evolved Celebrating harmony Party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock symbolize the new pragmatism and confidence of the Greens in the 2020s. They support the Fridays for Future movement and cater to the high number of new young party members who are not interested in the trench warfare between fundamentalists and pragmatists that marked the Green party debates of the early years. Author: Rina Goldenberg



This interview has been translated from German.