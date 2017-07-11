Author Joan Didion dies at 87

US author Joan Didion died at the age of 87, her publisher announced on Thursday.

The author of works such as The White Album and The Year of Magical Thinking passed away due to complications from Parkinson's, Penguin Random House said.

"Didion was one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers. Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics," Penguin Random House said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.