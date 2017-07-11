 Author Joan Didion dies at 87 | News | DW | 23.12.2021

News

Author Joan Didion dies at 87

Didion was known for her piercing insights and understated glamor. She died of Parkinson's disease at her home in Manhattan.

Joan Didion on a sofa

Joan Didion was a revered author and essayist

US author Joan Didion died at the age of 87, her publisher announced on Thursday.

The author of works such as The White Album and The Year of Magical Thinking passed away due to complications from Parkinson's, Penguin Random House said.

"Didion was one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers. Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics," Penguin Random House said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

 

