Author Doğan Akhanlı receives Goethe Medal

In a Berlin café, Doğan Akhanlı sits with an espresso and bites on a biscuit. The Turkish-born writer who has focused his work on 20th century genocides — and dissidents like himself who have had to flee political violence — is talking about his exile in Germany since seeking asylum in the early 1990s.

"Here I found the peace to think about everything I've experienced," Akhanlı told DW, explaing about how he found the inspiration to write for the first time in Germany. "My wife, my child and I were all tortured. We were injured people when we got here."

"But I did not want to accept those injustices done to me, my family, and the entire society," he added. "I used writing as my weapon. That was the only thing I could do. That was my way of raising my voice and resisting."

Read more: Spain drops extradition proceedings of Turkish-German writer Dogan Akhanli

Early politics and exile

Akhanlı was born in 1957 in southeastern Turkey, in the province of Artvin near the Georgian border. As a 12-year-old he was sent to school in Istanbul, where he studied history and pedagogy and became politically involved after joining the banned Revolutionary Communist Party of Turkey (TDKP). Following the 1980 military coup in Turkey, he went underground.

Along with his wife and his 16-month-old son, Akhanlı was arrested in May 1985 and spent two years as a political prisoner in a military jail in Istanbul. In 1992 he escaped from Turkey and was granted political asylum in Germany. He has since lived in Cologne. Turkey denied him citizenship after he'd refused Turkish military service.

Akhanlı deals with violence in his writings. Not only with the violence he personally experienced, but also violence against women and minorities, and historical violence during the Armenian genocide as well as the Holocaust.

"Madonna's Last Dream" has been translated into German

Four of his novels have been translated into German, including his most recent, Madonna's Last Dream, which revives the journey of the Struma, a refugee ship sunk in the Black Sea in 1942, killing around 780 Jewish refugees on board who were fleeing the Nazis.

Turkish state persecution

Since going into exile, the writer has continually been targeted by the Turkish government. When he visited his sick father in Turkey in 2010, he was arrested upon arriving in the country. The authorities accused him of involvement in a robbery in 1989. After spending several months in custody, he was released for lack of evidence.

During a holiday in Granada in 2017, Akhanlı was arrested by the Spanish police in his hotel room following an Interpol request from Turkey. German politicians and the international writers' association PEN, of which Akhanlı is a member, say the arrest was politically motivated.

"The violation of human rights and the restriction of freedom of expression has greatly increased," said Akhanlı of the situation in Turkey since the failed coup d'état in 2016. Writers and journalists are particularly affected.

"The government's strategy is to silence the voices of writers and journalists in order to prevent the exchange of information," the dissident said. "The fact that thousands of academics, trade unionists and journalists are being forced to leave Turkey is hurting the country," he added.

"In the end it is Turkey who loses, because all of this only leads to a dead end. The only thing we can do from here is to show solidarity with the people in prison and to be their mouthpiece."

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



Culture of remembrance

The perennial focus of Akhanlı's 25-year writing career has been arbitrary violence and the abuse of power, the worst excesses ocurring during the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide of 1915-17.

His writing about these darkest chapters in history aims to ensure that the past does not repeat itself. He is also involved in civil society organizations such as "Flight, Exile and Persecution," a project that explores the Armenian-German-Turkish relationship in light of Nazism and the genocide in Armenia carried out by the Ottomans.

"With great clarity and without simplifications, he commits himself to the culture of remembrance and the dialogue of cultures. His poetry is truth, a bitter truth, beautifully interwoven in his novels, plays and essays, which contributes in a special way to understanding among nations," said the jury statement when Akhanlı was honored with the Goethe Medal.

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Slashed with knives The "Lest We Forget" exhibition features 200 photographic portraits of Jewish, Sinti, and Roma people as well as others persecuted under the Nazi regime. The works have been on display in the center of Vienna since early May. During the night following the European elections, unknown assailants attacked some of the images.

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Horrified organizer German-Italian photographer and exhibition organizer Luigi Toscano spent over a year meeting with Holocaust survivors living in the US, Germany, Ukraine, Israel, and Russia. After the attacks, he expressed his dismay with a post on Facebook, asking: "Austria, what's wrong with you?"

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Rapid community response Only a few hours after the crime, several organizations, including Muslim Youth Austria, launched a campaign to repair and protect the series. Volunteers were able to sew the damaged works back together within a few hours.

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Not the first attack The efforts of the rescue operation are impressive: Now the only traces of the damage that remain are red stitches. But even before this incident, the exhibition had been attacked two times. Two days after the launch, several photos were slashed with a knife but the damage was not as great.

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Around-the-clock vigil The images, which have been installed in public squares and parks in 13 cities worldwide, will now be guarded around the clock in Vienna. Several Viennese Muslims are attending the night vigils. In the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, they want to do something good for their community. It is also an opportunity to break the fast together.

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna "We stand guard" Until the exhibition finshes at the end of the month, young Muslims, as well contemporaries from the Catholic Caritas organization and the nesterva artists' collective, want to stay on site to protect the pictures. Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (3rd from right) also attended the vigil. He thanked the helpers and spoke of a "beautiful sign of civil society."

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna Fighting anti-Semitism The head of the Young Caritas, Alice Uhl, is torn. On the one hand, she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of assistance but on the other hand, she is ashamed that the portraits were defaced: "The exhibition has never been attacked so often — and damaged so badly — as it has been in Austria. It is unacceptable! It's important to me that we're here together to take a stand against this."

Holocaust survivor portraits attacked in Vienna More and more visitors At least one good thing has come from the attacks: The exhibition is now attracting more and more visitors because of the vigil guarding it, and the media presence. Toscano is looking ahead to the exhibition's next venues. The series of portraits have gone on display in public spaces in Berlin, Ukraine, and the US. Author: Nermin Ismail



'Poetry and truth'

Iranian-born artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat, who lives in the US, and the Mongolian publisher, bookseller and political publicist Enkhbat Roozon are also awarded the Goethe-Institut's official Badge of Honor of the Federal Republic of Germany for their commitment to international cultural exchange. The theme of this year's Goethe Medal is "Poetry and Truth."

The medal is presented on August 28, the birthday of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, by Goethe-Institut President Klaus-Dieter Lehmann. The award "recognises three internationally active individuals whose artistic work is characterised by their intense engagement with social reality and the relationship between truth and fiction," Lehmann said.

Between East and West

Shirin Neshat,born in Iran in 1957, moved to San Francisco in 1979 during the Iranian revolution. Now living and working in New York and Berlin, she is a photographer, filmmaker and artist who fuses politics and poetry.

Shirin Neshat

"The battle she fights is a battle between worlds," said the jury. "With her art she campaigns for the situation of women in the Muslim world and at the same time against one-sided views of Islam. In doing so, she deals productively with the tensions between Western and Eastern cultural traditions."

Read more: In exile: The artist Shirin Neshat

The third prize-winner, Mongolian-based publisher, bookseller and journalist Enkhbat Roozon, was born in 1958 and studied in Leipzig at the Academy of Visual Arts. In his homeland, he first worked in the field of photography before beccoming a publisher. He set up his own business with a printing house, founded a publishing house and set up a bookstore chain.

In Mongolia Enkhbat Roozon is considered a "driving force for an open, critical and responsible civil society – without regard to any personal disadvantages. With his journalism and publishing work, he attempts to uncover inconvenient truths in Mongolian society and in particular to improve its educational system," the Goethe Medal jury declared.