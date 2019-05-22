Austria's Sebastian Kurz faces no-confidence vote, right after EU poll success

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz could face the prospect of being removed from office in a no-confidence vote on Monday afternoon, just a day after his Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) scored a surprise success at European elections.

The no-confidence vote comes after a video corruption sting seemed to show former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) offering lucrative state contracts to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

Opposition parties accuse Kurz of being partly to blame for the crisis because of his choice of the FPÖ as coalition partner in the first place. They also say he has failed to seek a viable cross-party solution to the crisis.

Crumbling support

The leader of the main opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ), Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said on Sunday evening that the party's presidium had unanimously told its parliamentarians to support the no-confidence motion.

The SPÖ has broadened the initial motion from the leftist Jetzt ("Now") party targeting just Kurz to include the entire government.

The coalition partner FPÖ, whose votes would be necessary to keep the chancellor in power, has so far suggested it will support Kurz, but has made no definitive statement on the issue.

Timing of 'Ibiza video' not deliberate, Spiegel reporter says

European gains

The no-confidence vote comes on the heels of success for Kurz' ÖVP at European elections. Projections show the party receiving some 34.5% of votes, an improvement of almost 8% compared to the last polls in 2014.

The video scandal also did little to dent the popularity of the FPÖ, which lost just 2.2 points and scored 17.5%.

Since Wednesday, Kurz has been at the head of a caretaker government, with all posts formerly held by FPÖ or FPÖ-linked ministers taken by technocrats. All far-right ministers resigned in solidarity after the chancellor had Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the FPÖ dismissed by President Alexander Van der Bellen.

If the no-confidence vote ends in the removal of Kurz, it would be the first time such a motion has been successful in the history of the country.

tj/msh (dpa, AP, AFP)

