Austria's Löger in charge until interim cabinet formed

Austria's finance minister Hartwig Löger has been elevated to run government business after the toppling of Sebastian Kurz. Other ministers are to stay on until an interim chancellor is picked, preceding fresh polls.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday asked ministers except Kurz to stay in office a few days until a caretaker cabinet is chosen, pending Austria's next parliamentary election, due in September.
The 32-year-old Kurz was brought down as chancellor Monday in a no-confidence vote by Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) in the wake of the Ibiza video scandal.
Kurz remains, however, leader of his conservative People's Party (ÖVP), and buoyed by its first-place showing in the past week's European Parliament election, has vowed to return in the early September he called.
Alongside his role as finance minister, ÖVP-member Löger was also vice-chancellor in Kurz's previous cabinet.
President Van der Bellen has said he expects to name a caretaker government next, preceded by talks with all parties to find suitable candidates.
