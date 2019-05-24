Austrian parliament backs no-confidence vote against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Austrian lawmakers have voted for a motion of no confidence in the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The vote was called by parties on the left, and supported by Kurz’s former far-right coalition partners.
Austrian lawmakers voted for a no-confidence motion against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government, marking the end of his People's Party's hold on power.
The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) — Kurz's former coalition ally — joined center-left Social Democrats and the leftist environmentalist Jetzt (Now) party in the motion against both Kurz and his government.
Kurz's caretaker minority government, including experts and senior public servants, was sworn into office last week.
The liberal NEOS party voted against the motion, saying it preferred to avoid further political instability.
Kurz had earlier defended his government's track record and explained his decision to end a coalition partnership with the FPÖ. The FPÖ was embroiled in a scandal earlier this month when its leader Heinz-Christian Strache appeared in a video footage appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.
"It was clear for me that it meant the end of the coalition," Kurz told lawmakers, lamenting the fact that the no-confidence motion, initially against him personally, had been widened to the entire government.
Far-right politician Strache (pictured right) was caught on camera offering favors to a possible Russian investor
"Only a few days ago the goal was to remove me as chancellor" said Kurz. "That's maybe understandable as a tactic. But the wish to topple the entire government a few months before an election — this is something that I think nobody in this country can comprehend."
Opposition parties accused Kurz of being partly to blame for the crisis because of his choice of the FPÖ as coalition partner in the first place. They also said he failed to seek a viable cross-party solution to the situation.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen will now be expected a appoint a chancellor to form a government capable of garnering parliament's support until the next national election, slated for September.
