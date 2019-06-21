 Austrian, German tourists fined in Italy for hammock, coffee incidents | News | DW | 19.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Austrian, German tourists fined in Italy for hammock, coffee incidents

Italy has been clamping down on anti-social or unwanted behavior in its tourist centers. In Trieste it involved a hammock, in Venice a camping stove and a cup of coffee by the ancient Rialto bridge.

Tourists on the Rialto bridge in Venice

An Austrian tourist was fined €300 ($340) after taking a siesta in a hammock in the Italian city of Trieste this week. 

The 52-year-old man had hung the hammock between two trees and thus broke city rules on green spaces that prevent the attachment of anything to vegetation. He also caused disruption to locals as they went about their daily lives.

Read more: Russian cathedral project suspended after protests

A police spokesperson told Deutsche Welle: "The man, a 52-year-old Austrian, had set up a hammock blocking part of a pedestrian passageway on the Trieste seafront. We're talking about a promenade where people take leisurely walks. He blocked a pedestrian path and took a nap."

Failing to heed the warnings from upset locals: "The local police of Trieste intervened by enforcing municipal regulation concerning public green spaces. It's a regulation that concerns all public heritage and green spaces of the city," the spokeswoman continued. 

A hammock

A hammock protest has been called for the weekend

"It's not normal that someone goes to the street and sets up a hammock, even if there are trees," the spokesperson pointed out.

Hammock protest planned

A group called the Free Hammock Collective is calling for people to hang their hammocks in the maritime neighborhood of Barcola for an hour on Saturday evening as part of a flashmob demonstration.

"We don't know anything about the protest. We've only heard reports from local media that people are possibly organizing a flashmob," the spokesperson confirmed.

Not everyone was in agreement with the fine or hammock restriction. Former Trieste mayor Roberto Cosolini mocked authorities in a Facebook post: "Fortunately, my passion for Mexico and its hammocks led me to assemble a comfortable Yucatan hammock at home,” he wrote.

"So I can relax with a cerveza or daiquiri without taking any risks. Joking aside, maybe you can start by explaining, especially to the foreign tourists in a welcoming city, what the rule is and invite them to respect it."

Dangerous coffee

Meanwhile, in Venice a German couple were fined €950 ($1070) on Friday for preparing coffee with a small cooker by the ancient Rialto Bridge, recently renovated at the cost of several billion euros.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said: "Venice must be respected and those louts who think they can come into the city and do whatever they want must understand that they will be caught, fined and expelled."

Venice has imposed an entry fee for day-trippers , and also engaged 15 local stewards to monitor the city, and prevent anti-social behavior such as jumping in the canals. 

The stewards are seen as assistants to police and have the authority to impose fines of up to €300 for flouting one of the more serious rules brought in by the local authorities to stop loutish, or dangerous, behavior. 

Fire in Venice is one of the major threats to a city which may be on water, but has all of its foundations made out of wood.

Lewis Sanders of DW's English news service contributed to this report.

Watch video 03:34

Venice's battle against colossal cruise ships

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Venice protests against huge cruise ships

After a 275-meter cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat, Venice residents have demanded that the giant vessels stay away. The issue of cruise liners sailing Venice's Giudecca Canal has long been a point of tension. (08.06.2019)  

Venice imposes entry fee for day-trippers

From May, millions of day trippers to Italy's ancient, lagoon city will have to pay an entry fee. The price is set to double in 2020 and be used to keep the ancient islands clean. (28.02.2019)  

Italy: Rome's Pantheon to start charging entry fee for tourists

Tourists visiting Rome's Pantheon will have to pay an entry fee starting next year, officials have said. Battling low public funds, Italy hopes the ancient monument's millions of visitors will help with upkeep costs. (11.12.2017)  

Climate change, mass tourism threaten Alps

A group of mountain researchers hiked the length of the Alps this summer, retracing a similar trek 25 years ago. Much has changed since then, especially when it comes to the environment. (21.09.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cruise ship crashes into Venice tourist boat  

Venice's battle against colossal cruise ships  

Related content

Italien Venedig Kreuzfahrtschiff fährt durch Lagune

Are cruise ships climate killers? 21.06.2019

The sea cruise industry is booming, and yet protests are growing: Critics claim these floating hotel complexes not only pollute the environment, but also bring cities to the brink of collapse. Here's a fact check.

Italien Venedig Kreuzfahrtschiff rammt Touristenboot

Tourists injured in Venice cruise ship crash 02.06.2019

A cruise ship lost control before docking in Venice's San Basilio terminal, crashing into the wharf and hitting a tourist boat. At least five people sustained minor injuries.

Italien, Venedig: Beginn von Karneval

Venice imposes entry fee for day-trippers 28.02.2019

From May, millions of day trippers to Italy's ancient, lagoon city will have to pay an entry fee. The price is set to double in 2020 and be used to keep the ancient islands clean.

Advertisement