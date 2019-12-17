 Austrian court repeals decision to cut welfare for immigrants not learning German | News | DW | 17.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Austrian court repeals decision to cut welfare for immigrants not learning German

Foreigners living in Austria will no longer receive fewer benefits if they do not learn German, the country's Constitutional Court has ruled. The decision overturned a law from the previous right-wing government.

Head of Austria's Freedom Party (FPOe), Norbert Hofer

Austria's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that several provisions of a controversial law passed by the coalition of the center-right People's Party (OeVP) and far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) would be overturned, including measures to reduce welfare money aimed at immigrants.

The court argued that the provision for benefit claimants to prove proficiency in German or English was unconstitutional, as it discriminates against people with learning disabilities, or people who manage to find jobs for which they do not need German.

The law had meant that those with an insufficient level of German or English could receive a cut of €300 ($334) in benefits from the normal minimum of €863.

The law was explicitly designed by the  OeVP and FPOe in 2018 to make Austria less attractive to potential immigrants. The crackdown on immigration was a central message for both parties. 

Read moreOpinion: Austria's election hasn't changed anything - yet

Impact on large families

Another measure, which gradually reduced payments to families for each additional child they had, was also ruled as a violation to the constitution. 

"This regulation creates a disadvantage for families with several children. It is objectively unjustified and therefore
unconstitutional," the court said in a statement. 

The cuts could lead to "the necessary living conditions for families with multiple children not being guaranteed."

The court found found this provision could have a particularly negative impact on migrant communities as they tend to have larger families than Austrians. 

Church groups and activists had also criticized the measures when the previous government announced them last year.

The right-wing coalition government, led by former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, collapsed in May over corruption allegations against vice chancellor and far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache. The corruption scandal resulted in new elections in September.

Kurz and the OeVP is currently negotiating with Austria's Green party about forming a new coalition government.

Watch video 02:40

Austrian election: Will Sebastian Kurz change direction?

mvb/aw (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Austria's election hasn't changed anything — yet

The conservative People's Party and the Greens made big gains in Austria's snap election, and the far-right Freedom Party took a beating. But that doesn't mean much will change, says Norbert Mappes-Niediek. (30.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Austrian election: Will Sebastian Kurz change direction?  

Related content

Deutschland Einwanderung Symbolbild

Opinion: Can Angela Merkel's work summit end migration war? 17.12.2019

For years, German politicians considered foreign workers a topic too touchy to talk about. But now there is no denying the facts, DW's Jens Thurau writes: Germany must continue to expand its international labor force.

Deustchland Sachsen Wahlplakat der NPD

Germany: Court rules far-right 'Migration kills!' election poster is partly accurate 01.12.2019

A German court has ruled that an election campaign poster saying "Migration kills!" is partly accurate and does not incite racial hatred. The poster was part of the campaign of the extreme-right NPD party.

Symbolbild - rechte Bürgerwehr - Neonazis

Germany: Right-wing militias play into public fears 18.11.2019

Right-wing militia groups say they patrol where police turn a blind eye. But with criminality dropping and more police than ever in Germany, analysts and politicians say their motives are more sinister.

Advertisement