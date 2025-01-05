Austrian conservative leader open to talks with far right

The conservative Austrian People's Party's designated leader said he is willing to engage in coalition talks with the far-right Freedom Party.

After the collapse of coalition talks between the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Social Democrats (SPÖ), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Sunday he would meet far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader Herbert Kickl on Monday.

The newly designated leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), Christian Stocker, said on Sunday he expected the FPÖ, which came first in September's parliamentary election, to be tasked with forming a government after talks to form a centrist coalition fell apart.

"I expect that the leader of the party with the most votes will be tasked with forming a future government," Stocker told reporters. "If we are invited to these [coalition] talks, we will accept this invitation."

Stocker was chosen to lead the ÖVP after Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the end of coalition talks and his resignation on Saturday.

More to come on this developing story.