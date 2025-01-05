Austrian conservative leader open to talks with far right

The conservative Austrian People's Party's interim leader said he is willing to engage in coalition talks with the far-right Freedom Party.

After the collapse of coalition talks between the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Social Democrats (SPÖ), Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Sunday he would meet far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader Herbert Kickl on Monday.

"Voices within the People's Party that rule out cooperation with an FPÖ under Herbert Kickl have become much quieter. This in turn means that a new path may be opening up that did not exist before," Van der Bellen said.

Stocker signals shift in ÖVP stance

The newly appointed interim leader of the ÖVP, Christian Stocker, said Sunday he was prepared to negotiate with the FPÖ regarding forming a government coalition after talks to form a centrist coalition fell apart.

Stocker's predecessor had consistently ruled out working with Kickl and the FPÖ.

Stocker, however, told reporters Sunday, "the leader of the party with the most votes will be tasked with forming a future government."

"If we are invited to these [coalition] talks, we will accept this invitation," he said.

Stocker was chosen to lead Austria's ruling conservative ÖVP after Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the end of coalition talks and his resignation on Saturday.

Stocker has criticized Kickl in the past calling him a "security risk" for the country. Image: Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/picture alliance

Kickl's FPÖ topped the polls in the autumn's national election with 29.2% of the vote, but Van der Bellen tasked Nehammer with putting together a new government because no other party was willing to work with Kickl.

Nehammer, on Saturday, however, announced he will resign in the coming days after coalition talks between the ÖVP and the SPÖ to form a new government collapsed.

President Van der Bellen said Nehammer would remain chancellor for now.

More to come on this developing story.

lo/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)