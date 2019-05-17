Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz rules out working with vice-chancellor: reports

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has ruled out working together with Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, making Strache's resignation in the wake of a corruption scandal more likely.

The two men are due to meet later on Saturday morning, with the chancellor expected to make a statement at noon, but several news agencies, citing insider sources, have reported that Kurz has already decided against continuing to work with Strache.

Kurz's conservative Austrian People's People's (ÖVP) currently governs Austria in coalition with Strache's far-right FPÖ.

Strache's departure would leave the chancellor with the decision of either dissolving the government and calling new elections, or attempt to maintain his coalition with the FPÖ under a new leader.

Strache was caught on video offering business deals to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece in exchange for her help boosting the FPÖ's news coverage.

Buying the media

The video, reportedly filmed on the Spanish island of Ibiza in 2017 but only disclosed on Friday evening, has triggered a crisis in the Austrian government, with opposition parties already demanding new elections.

In the video, parts of which have been released by Der Spiegel and the Süddeutsche Zeitung, a woman calling herself Alyona Makarova can be heard telling Strache and FPÖ parliamentary group leader Johann Gudenus that she is very wealthy and wants to buy a large block of shares at Austria's largest newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung.

She reportedly claims to be interested in the paper so that she can provide favorable pre-election coverage of the FPÖ. In return, she demands political favors. Strache and Gudenus also describe to her ways in which rich sponsors could donate to the FPÖ via non-profit organizations, so the donations do not become public.

Strache reportedly tells her that the Kronen Zeitung deal could push the FPÖ from 27% up to 34% in the vote, and proposes a number of ways in which he could repay the woman. The video was apparently recorded a few months before the Austrian national election in October 2017, when the FPÖ took 26% of the vote and entered government.

In a clip of the video that has been released, Strache tells the woman that if his party gains power, state contracts would be given to her supposed companies and no longer be awarded to Austrian construction giant Strabag.

bk/jlw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)