Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces resignation

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said he plans to step down, with the country's foreign minister to take his place.
Kurz has been embroiled in allegations that his party used government funds to gain favorable media coverage
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced that he would step down amid allegations of financial impropriety against his office.
Kurz said he would move to parliament as leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). Foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg will replace him as chancellor, he said.
Earlier this week, Austrian prosecutors said the chancellor and nine other individuals were being probed for bribery after investigators carried out raids on the offices of his ruling party.
Though the ÖVP backed him against the allegations, the junior coalition partner, the Greens, demanded his resignation on Friday, arguing that he could no longer remain as chancellor.
They called his party to nominate an "irreproachable person" to replace him.
More to come...