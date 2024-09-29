Austria election: Polls open as far-right eyes historic win

Austrians are voting to elect a new parliament. The far-right Freedom Party is poised to beat the ruling conservatives.

Polling was underway in Austria on Sunday in a general election that could see the far-right gain a narrow but historic victory over the governing conservatives.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), with over 6.3 million people of Austria's 9 million residents eligible to vote.

Immigration concerns and an economic downturn have dominated the electoral landscape in the Alpine EU nation.

The growing popularity of the FPÖ

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been in government several times but it has never topped a national vote.

That could change this time, though, with pre-election polls showing the anti-immigrant party could win the biggest share of votes with 27% support.

Herbert Kickl, a former interior minister, has been in charge of the FPÖ since 2021.

Under his abrasive leadership, the party — which was hit by a massive graft scandal in 2019 —

has seen its popularity rebound on voter anger and anxieties over COVID restrictions, migration, inflation and the Ukraine war.

How have the other parties faired in polls?

Polls put the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in second place on 25%.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPÖ), meanwhile, were polling on around 21%.

The Greens — who are currently in a ruling coalition with the conservatives — are predicted to gain 9%.

However, analysts say even if the FPÖ wins the most votes, it will likely not have enough seats or partners to form a government.

Polls put the conservative party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer slightly behind the FPÖ Image: Eva Manhart/APA/dpa/picture alliance

The far-right party and the conservatives have not ruled out working together, but Nehammer has reiterated his refusal to work under Kickl.

A three-way coalition between the conservatives, Social Democrats and the liberal NEOS could also be a possibility.

The last polling stations are set to close at 7 p.m. local time. Projections based on postal voting and vote counts from stations that close earlier should be announced shortly after that.

dvv/nm (AFP, dpa)