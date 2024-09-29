Austria election: Polls open as far-right eyes historic win

Austrians are voting to elect a new parliament. The far-right Freedom Party is poised to beat the ruling conservatives.

Polling was underway in Austria on Sunday in a general election that could see the far-right gain a narrow but historic victory over the governing conservatives.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), with over 6.3 million people of Austria's 9 million residents eligible to vote.

Immigration concerns and an economic downturn have dominated the electoral landscape in the Alpine EU nation.

The growing popularity of the FPÖ

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been in government several times but it has never topped a national vote.

That could change this time, though, with pre-election polls showing the anti-immigrant party could win the biggest share of votes with 27% support.

Herbert Kickl, a former interior minister, has been in charge of the FPÖ since 2021.

Under his abrasive leadership, the party — which was hit by a massive graft scandal in 2019 —

has seen its popularity rebound on voter anger and anxieties over COVID restrictions, migration, inflation and the Ukraine war.

The far-right FPÖ has been led by longtime campaign strategist Herbert Kickl for the past three years Image: Erwin Scheriau/APA/dpa/picture alliance

How have the other parties faired in polls?

Polls put the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, in second place on 25%.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPÖ), meanwhile, were polling on around 21%.

The Greens — who are currently in a ruling coalition with the conservatives — are predicted to gain 9%.

However, analysts say even if the FPÖ wins the most votes, it will likely not have enough seats or partners to form a government.

Polls put the conservative party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer slightly behind the FPÖ Image: Eva Manhart/APA/dpa/picture alliance

The far-right party and the conservatives have not ruled out working together, but Nehammer has reiterated his refusal to work under Kickl.

A three-way coalition between the conservatives, Social Democrats and the liberal NEOS could also be a possibility.

The last polling stations are set to close at 7 p.m. local time. Projections based on postal voting and vote counts from stations that close earlier should be announced shortly after that.

dvv/nm (AFP, dpa)