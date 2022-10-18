  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
A memorial to the victims of the Vienna terror attack
A memorial to the victims has been erected in central ViennaImage: Guenter Artinger/picturedesk/picture alliance
TerrorismAustria

Austria: Trial opens into 2020 Vienna terror attack

7 minutes ago

Six men stand accused of helping the assailant plan his November 2020 rampage. The attacker was shot dead by police after killing four people and wounding 23 in the Austrian capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IJCH

Six alleged accomplices of a gunman who carried out Austria's first deadly Islamist attack in 2020 went on trial in Vienna on Tuesday. 

On November 2, 2020, Austria saw its deadliest shooting in decades when convicted "Islamic State" (IS) supporter Kujtim Fejzulai went on a rampage in a downtown area of the capital. He killed four people and wounded 23 more before being shot dead by police.

As a result of the attack, both the government and Austrian intelligence came under heavy criticism for how they monitored extremists in the country.

Attacker paroled less than halfway through sentence

The six men in Tuesday's proceedings are not accused of directly taking part in the attack, but prosecutors say they helped Fejzulai plan the rampage and procure the weapons he used.

Aged between 21 and 23 years old, four of the defendants are Austrian, one is Chechen, and one is Kosovar. Fejzuali, who was 20 at the time of the attack, was an Austrian citizen with parents from North Macedonia.

A lawyer for the 32-year-old Chechen defendant, who is charged with weapons trafficking, told French news agency AFP that her client claims he did not know what the gun would be used for.

Fezjulai had been convicted in 2019 over traveling to Syria and trying to join IS. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison, but was paroled eight months into his sentence.

Following the attack, Austria adopted a sweeping new anti-terror law in 2021 that has been heavily criticized for increasing the breadth of the surveillance state.

es/rs (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Strikes target Kyiv 'power facility'

Conflicts
1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three elderly men sit on the dusty ground in a village, against an orange-colored wall

Madagascar province faces food, water scarcity

Madagascar province faces food, water scarcity

Society
1 hour ago
01:49 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Politics
17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Health
16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The skyline of the Canary Wharf financial district in London on October 7, 2022

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Business
18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

Politics
14 hours ago
02:02 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage