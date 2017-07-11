Austria to expel Russian over 'spy' reports

Austria's foreign ministry on Monday said the country will expel a Russian diplomat for violating privileges and immunities.

"His behavior is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said without elaborating.

In a response on Twitter, the Russian embassy said, "We are outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive relations."

The Russian diplomat must leave the country by September 1, Austrian media reported.

Tech employee reveals espionage

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, the diplomat had engaged in economic espionage.

The illicit activities were uncovered after an Austrian employee at a technology company confessed to spying on behalf of the Russian, who was his point of contact.

The expulsion comes two months after a court sentenced a retired Austrian army colonel to three years in prison for spying on behalf of Russia in a separate instance.

Austria enjoys close ties with Russia. A large number of Russian diplomats are stationed in Vienna, where they represent their country at UN organisations and at the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).

