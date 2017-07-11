Austria terror attack: Multiple casualties after shooting near Vienna synagogue

At least one person was killed and several people were injured in an "apparent" terror attack shooting near a Vienna synagogue on Monday evening.

Vienna's police department said in a tweet that "several shots" were fired beginning at Seitenstettengasse while there were "several suspects armed with rifles in six different locations" across the city.

"One person dead, several injured" and "one suspect shot and killed," the tweet added.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the shootings "appeared" to be a terror attack.

According to earlier reports by the Austrian news agency APA, citing the Interior Ministry, a police officer had been shot and seriously wounded. One suspected attacker was possibly on the run, the ministry was cited as saying.

The police reported that there had been several exchanges of fire. They also called on the public to refrain from posting videos or photos on the internet, saying they posed a danger both to police and civilians.

The head of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the city's synagogue had been the target of the shots fired, but that it and adjoining offices were closed at the time.

Reactions

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in response to the attack: "We share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

