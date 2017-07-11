Austria terror attack: Multiple casualties after shooting near Vienna synagogue

At least one person was killed and several people were injured in an apparent terror attack near a Vienna synagogue on Monday evening.

Vienna's police department said in a tweet that "several shots" were fired, beginning at the central location of Seitenstettengasse, while there were "several suspects armed with rifles in six different locations" across the city.

"One person dead, several injured" and "one suspect shot and killed," the tweet added.

'Several perpetrators'

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: "At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack. We believe there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead."

A policeman overlooks an area in downtown Vienna. Multiple gunshots were fired, police said, resulting in several casualties near a synagogue, while this was an ongoing situation in up to six locations across the Austrian capital

Authorities urged the general public to refrain from posting videos or photos on the internet, saying they posed a danger both to police and civilians.

The head of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the city's synagogue had been the target of the shots fired, but that it and adjoining offices were closed at the time.

DW's Steve Chaid, reporting from Vienna, said: "There's a massive security cordon around the district. Police are warning that the assailants are still on the run. So the manhunt involves a much larger area. So pretty much everybody is being told to stay home."

And the shooting "coincides with Austria going into a planned coronavirus lockdown at midnight, so lots of people were out," he said.

Reactions

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in response to the attack: "We share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

The German foreign ministry also took to Twitter to express dismay at what was unfolding in Vienna. "Terrifying, disturbing reports reach us this evening. Even if the extent of the terror is not yet known, our thoughts are with the injured and victims in these difficult hours. We must not give way to the hatred that is intended to divide our societies."

