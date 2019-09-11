Austria: Smoking ban in effect after decade-long debate

Austria banned smoking in bars and restaurants on Friday, bringing the country's laws into line with most other European nations.

The indoor smoking ban came into effect after lawmakers approved the move in July.

Before the new law came into force, Austrians were still able to light up while drinking and eating inside bars and restaurants larger than 50 square meters, and as long as this was in a separate area, although this was not strictly enforced.

The smoking ban will now apply to all such establishments and will be enforced with heavy penalties.

Austria's ban also includes shishas and E-cigarettes

Smokers who break the ban will have to pay €1,000 ($1,115), and owners of establishments who allow patrons to smoke will be fined $2,000 rising to €10,000 if found repeating the offense.

The smoking ban also applies to shishas and E-cigarettes.

Is Austria the last country in Europe to ban indoor smoking?

Austria has an above-average percentage of smokers with 25% of its 8.8 million inhabitants smoking in comparison with an 18% average in other EU nations.

Currently, 17 EU countries have comprehensive smoke-free laws.

Ireland, the UK, Greece, Bulgaria, Malta, Spain and Hungary have the strictest laws with bans on smoking in all enclosed public spaces, on public transport and in workplaces.

In the Czech Republic it is up to the bar owner to decide if they want to permit smoking or not.

In Denmark, smoking is banned indoors except in Copenhagen, where it is permitted in bars under 40 square meters.

The debate for the ban has been ongoing for over 10 years, with the far-right Freedom Party — formerly led by a keen smoker — opposing the measure.

