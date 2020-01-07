 Austria: Ruling conservatives fined €800,000 for campaign over-spending | News | DW | 15.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Austria: Ruling conservatives fined €800,000 for campaign over-spending

The ruling Austrian People's Party were fined by an independent watchdog for spending around €6 million more than was allowed in the 2017 election. The fine comes a week after they re-entered government in coalition.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (picture-alliance/picturedesk/R. Newald)

Austria's ruling conservatives was ordered to pay €800,000 ($890,000) in fines for excessive campaign spending in the 2017 election, a financial watchdog ruled on Wednesday.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's right-wing Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) won the parliamentary vote after spending nearly €13 million ($14.5 million), nearly double the legal limit of €7 million ($7.8 million).

Austria's Independent Party Transparency Senate handed a second fine of €80,000 ($89,000) to the Austrian People's Party for accepting donations from two publicly owned companies, which is banned.

Read more: Opinion: Sebastian Kurz, the stone-faced chancellor

Kurz won the election in 2017 and formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). The coalition broke down last May after the so-called "Ibiza affair," which resulted in the expulsion of senior FPÖ figures.

Following further elections in September 2019, this month Kurz returned as chancellor in a new coalition with the Green party.

Kurz and his new Cabinet were sworn in earlier in January.


Watch video 00:27

Kurz: 'It's a huge amount of trust'

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dpa contributed to this report

DW recommends

Austria swears in first female-majority Cabinet

The Austrian president has sworn in his new Cabinet, for the first time with more women than men. It's the ecologist party's first appearance in a ruling coalition of any stripe, allied with the conservative ÖVP. (07.01.2020)  

Austria's far-right party expels former leader over scandal

The far-right Freedom Party has removed former party leader Heinz-Christian Strache from its ranks. The former vice chancellor already has a political comeback in the works despite the lingering "Ibiza" scandal. (14.12.2019)  

Austria's ex-vice chancellor sues over Ibiza video

Heinz-Christian Strache has announced he is suing several people in connection with the video that ended his political career. He has denied that there is also footage of him taking drugs and committing sex acts. (24.05.2019)  

Opinion: Sebastian Kurz, the stone-faced chancellor

After 17 months in office, the chancellor's former coalition partners, as well as the opposition, no longer have confidence in him. The vote was an unnecessary piece of political drama, Norbert Mappes-Niediek writes. (28.05.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.derstandard.at/story/2000113333064/800-000-euro-strafe-gegen-oevp-wegen-zu-hoher-wahlkampfkosten

Audios and videos on the topic

Kurz: 'It's a huge amount of trust'  

Related content

Österreich Vereidigung der neuen Regierung in Wien

Austria swears in first female-majority Cabinet 07.01.2020

The Austrian president has sworn in his new Cabinet, for the first time with more women than men. It's the ecologist party's first appearance in a ruling coalition of any stripe, allied with the conservative ÖVP.

Koalition Österreich - Koalitionsgespräche

Austria: Greens enter government for first time, join Kurz's conservatives 01.01.2020

Austria's conservatives and Greens have announced a deal to form a government after weeks of talks. Deemed an "experiment" by local press, it is the Greens' first foray into the Austrian government.

Österreich Jüngster Ex-Regierungschef der Welt ist bald wieder jüngster Regierungschef der Welt | Sebastian Kurz

Austria: Coalition between Greens and conservatives given green light 04.01.2020

Austria's environmentalist Green party has approved a deal reached earlier this week to form a coalition government with the conservative People's Party. The deal has raised questions about whether the alliance can last.

Advertisement