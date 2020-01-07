Austria: Ruling conservatives fined €800,000 for campaign over-spending

The ruling Austrian People's Party were fined by an independent watchdog for spending around €6 million more than was allowed in the 2017 election. The fine comes a week after they re-entered government in coalition.
Austria's ruling conservatives was ordered to pay €800,000 ($890,000) in fines for excessive campaign spending in the 2017 election, a financial watchdog ruled on Wednesday.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's right-wing Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) won the parliamentary vote after spending nearly €13 million ($14.5 million), nearly double the legal limit of €7 million ($7.8 million).
Austria's Independent Party Transparency Senate handed a second fine of €80,000 ($89,000) to the Austrian People's Party for accepting donations from two publicly owned companies, which is banned.
Read more: Opinion: Sebastian Kurz, the stone-faced chancellor
Kurz won the election in 2017 and formed a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). The coalition broke down last May after the so-called "Ibiza affair," which resulted in the expulsion of senior FPÖ figures.
Following further elections in September 2019, this month Kurz returned as chancellor in a new coalition with the Green party.
Kurz and his new Cabinet were sworn in earlier in January.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
dpa contributed to this report
The Austrian president has sworn in his new Cabinet, for the first time with more women than men. It's the ecologist party's first appearance in a ruling coalition of any stripe, allied with the conservative ÖVP. (07.01.2020)
The far-right Freedom Party has removed former party leader Heinz-Christian Strache from its ranks. The former vice chancellor already has a political comeback in the works despite the lingering "Ibiza" scandal. (14.12.2019)
Heinz-Christian Strache has announced he is suing several people in connection with the video that ended his political career. He has denied that there is also footage of him taking drugs and committing sex acts. (24.05.2019)