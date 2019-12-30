Austria prepares for first conservative-Green government

The conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, and the Greens are set to announce a deal to form a coalition government late Wednesday.

The "experiment," as the daily Kurier put it, will mark the first time the Green party has been in government. The new coalition of widely disparate parties is likely to be significantly different from the previous government, which took a hardline on immigration.

A coalition between the 33-year-old Kurz's ÖVP and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) collapsed in May after 17 months amid a corruption scandal involving then-leader of the FPÖ and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

The so-called "Ibiza-gate" scandal — involving a video showing Strache offering favors to a fake Russian investor — triggered elections in September that saw the ÖVP garner 37.5% of the vote by pulling support disgruntled FPÖ supporters.

The Greens captured 13.9%, a record high for the environmentalists, as the environment and climate change replaced immigration as a top issue for voters.

Government program

According to Austrian media, the Greens will get four ministries, including an expanded Environment Ministry that also comprises infrastructure, traffic, energy and technology. Greens chief Werner Kogler will become vice-chancellor. A Green party congress must approve the deal, but they are expected to do so.

The ÖVP will hold all the other ministries, including those of Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs. Kurz will remain chancellor.

Both parties are expected to try to balance compromise with key principals and campaign promises when they present the joint government program on Thursday.

Germany watching

In Europe, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania and Luxemburg have Greens in government. The coalition in Austria will be closely watched in Germany, where the current coalition between the Social Democrats and Angela Merkel's conservatives is under strain.

In Germany, the Greens are polling at roughly 21% compared to the 8.9% the party scored in the last federal elections in 2017. A collapse of the current coalition government, early elections or the scheduled 2021 election could bring the Greens into government with Merkel's conservatives.

cw/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

