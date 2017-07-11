 Austria postal service prints coronavirus-themed stamp on toilet paper | News | DW | 23.10.2020

News

Austria postal service prints coronavirus-themed stamp on toilet paper

The stamp has been inspired by the excessive purchasing of toilet paper when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Europe. The stamp shows a baby elephant to encourage citizens to keep their distance during the pandemic.

Austrian stamp made out of toilet paper (Österreichische Post AG/dpa/picture-alliance)

The stamp shows a drawing of a baby elephant to indicate the one-meter social distancing advice used in Austria

The coronavirus pandemic has inspired Austria to make stamps out of toilet paper, the country's postal service announced on Friday.

The national delivery service said it got the idea for the three-layered stamp when hygienic products, in particular toilet paper, became a symbol for panic shopping sprees. The splurges were sparked by lockdowns implemented to curb infections as the pandemic took hold across Europe earlier this year.

Toilet paper gambit goes wrong in Germany

Caught short

However, it took several months to turn the vision into reality due to a lack of material.

"Domestic toilet paper was sold out for a long time and difficult to get in the required quantities," the state-controlled mail service said in a statement, reported by news agency DPA.

Keep your distance

The stamp shows an image of a baby elephant. The animal is used in Austria to symbolize the 1-meter social distancing advice used in the European country to avoid the spread of the novel virus.

The novelty doesn't end there, though. The stamp has the unusual value of €2.75 plus a surcharge of €2.75  ($3.25), as the mail service donates half of the price to help those who have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Astonishing works of art from household objects

It is not the first time the Austrian postal service has come up with an innovative response to current affairs. In January this year the operation released a special Brexit stamp, to mark the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, albeit somewhat delayed.

The stamps were originally made with the UK's initially proposed exit date of March 29, 2019. However, after a number of delays on Britain's departure from the bloc, the possibility of the stamps coming on the market was placed in jeopardy.

But once Brexit was eventually confirmed at the beginning of the year, Austria Post did not wish to design new stamps, so instead went with the old date crossed out, and the new date of January 31 2020 written underneath.

 

Austria: Vienna unveils flu 'vaccine tram'

Authorities in Vienna want more residents to get the seasonal flu vaccine and reduce the load on hospitals struggling with coronavirus infections. People in the city can hop aboard for a free jab.  

Commission blames Austrian government for poor handling of Ischgl coronavirus outbreak

One of Europe's first coronavirus outbreaks was witnessed at a ski resort in the region of Tyrol. An independent investigation has blamed a slow reaction and poor communication from officials for worsening the crisis.  

Belgian and Austrian foreign ministers test positive for coronavirus after EU summit

The foreign ministers of Belgium and Austria have both tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcements came shortly after a European Union summit they both attended.  

