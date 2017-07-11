Austria: Police raid Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas-linked targets

Austrian police carried out sweeping raids on Monday targeting dozens of people with suspected ties to terrorist and criminal organizations.

Prosecutors in the Styria region said they were investigating over 70 people and several associations that are suspected of "belonging to and supporting the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organizations."

Officials said the operation "has no connection" to the November 2 terror attack in Vienna, but was rather the result of a year-long terrorism probe.

Four people were killed in a shooting rampage earlier this month in the heart of the Austrian capital, with officials saying the gunman was a supporter of the militant "Islamic State" group.

rs/rt (AFP, dpa)