Austria: One dead, four injured in knife attack

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a knife attack in southern Austria. Four other people were injured. Police arrested a 23-year-old Syrian national.

A 23-year-old man randomly stabbed five bystanders in the southern Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and four other people were injured. The injured were aged between 14 and 32

The suspected attacker was arrested. He is a Syrian asylum seeker with a valid residence permit and no criminal record, according to preliminary information, police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told the French AFP news agency.

What do we know about the incident?

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) in the center of Villach, the capital of the Austrian state of Carinthia.

According to Dionisio, a food delivery driver saw the attack and rammed his vehicle into the assailant, who suffered minor injuries and was arrested "right after the attack."

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted alone and were continuing to search for other possible suspects. His motives were also unclear, and police were investigating his personal background.

"We have to wait until we get secure information," Dionisio said.

The attack comes just two days after a car-ramming attack in the German city of Munich. A two-year-old girl and her mother died from injuries sustained in that attack.

