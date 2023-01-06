  1. Skip to content
The military barracks in Wiener Neustadt, where the shooting occurred
The Wiener Neustadt military barracks is the base of Austria's special operations force, known as the Jagdkommando Image: Robert Jaeger/picture alliance/APA
CrimeAustria

Austria: Guard killed in shootout near Vienna

Wesley Dockery
8 minutes ago

Austria's Defense Ministry said a soldier argued with his superior, leading to the exchange of fire. Authorities are conducting a probe into the deadly incident

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lnzj

A shootout at a military barracks near Vienna left one soldier dead and another injured, Austrian officials and national media reported on Friday. 

Austrian Defense Ministry Spokesman Michael Bauer tweeted that the exchange of fire occurred shortly before 7:00 local time Friday in the town of Wiener Neustadt.  

A spat between the soldier and a superior triggered the shooting. The soldier fired several shots in the watch location, with the superior officer then opening fire in response, killing the soldier.

Bauer said the superior officer was taken to the hospital, with the severity of the injuries still unclear.

Austrian authorities are investigating the deadly incident.

The Austria Press Agency contributed to this report

