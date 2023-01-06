Austria: Guard killed in shootout near Vienna

Austria's Defense Ministry said a soldier argued with his superior, leading to the exchange of fire. Authorities are conducting a probe into the deadly incident

A shootout at a military barracks near Vienna left one soldier dead and another injured, Austrian officials and national media reported on Friday.

Austrian Defense Ministry Spokesman Michael Bauer tweeted that the exchange of fire occurred shortly before 7:00 local time Friday in the town of Wiener Neustadt.

A spat between the soldier and a superior triggered the shooting. The soldier fired several shots in the watch location, with the superior officer then opening fire in response, killing the soldier.

Bauer said the superior officer was taken to the hospital, with the severity of the injuries still unclear.

Austrian authorities are investigating the deadly incident.

The Austria Press Agency contributed to this report