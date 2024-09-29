Austria: Far-right FPÖ wins parliamentary vote

Following the parliamentary election in Austria, the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) will be the strongest faction in the parliament, beating the conservative ÖVP for the first time in history.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has scored a historic victory, winning the country's parliamentary election for the first time.

According to the full election results, the FPÖ garnered 29.2% of votes, followed by Chancellor Karl Nehammer's center-right conservative ÖVP with 26.48%.

This confirmed earlier predictions by Institut Foresight which put the FPÖ at over 29% of the vote, a slightly better result than expected in the surveys done ahead of the Sunday polls. The FPÖ now has the most seats in the new Austrian parliament.

Turnout stood at 74.9%, slightly down from the previous election in 2019.

FPÖ ready to negotiate with other parties

On Sunday evening, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said his party was ready to negotiate with other political forces.

"We are also ready to lead a government," he told public broadcaster ORF, saying it was now up to other parties to answer "where they stand on democracy."

He also said the voters clearly expressed that "you can't just go on like this in this country."

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also told political parties to hold talks to form a government.

"Now it's about reaching out to each other, talking to each other, negotiating to find good, solid compromises. Finding these solutions can take time, and ladies and gentlemen, it is time well spent," he said.

According to the results, the center-left Social Democrats got 21.05% of the votes. The Greens, who are part of the ruling coalition with the conservatives, secured 8.03% of support.

Chancellor Nehammer conceded defeat by Sunday evening. He said he was "bitter" about his party missing the top spot, but noted that it has recovered compared to its previous poll ratings.

FPÖ could still be blocked from government

Despite the far-right party's historic victory, it does not have enough seats to form a government on its own and would require a coalition. The Social Democrats already ruled out such an agreement, but the ÖVP has not — the party previously ruled in a coalition with the FPÖ, but one in which it was the majority.

A three-way coalition between the conservatives, Social Democrats and the liberal NEOS could also be a possibility.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and finished ten hours later. Over 6.3 million people of Austria's 9 million residents were eligible to vote.

Projections put the conservative party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer behind the FPÖ Image: Eva Manhart/APA/dpa/picture alliance

The head of Germany's far-right AfD party, Alice Weidel, congratulated FPÖ after the projections were published. The German party, which shares large elements of its ideology with FPÖ, also marked major strides in three seperate state elections in Germany this month.

Nehammer rejects working with FPÖ's Kickl

Immigration concerns and an economic downturn have dominated the electoral landscape in the Alpine EU nation. Under the election program titled "Fortress Austria", the FPÖ is calling for more deportations of "uninvited foreigners" and suspending the right to asylum with an emergency law. They also urged ending sanctions against Russia.

The party also prompted outrage a day ahead of the election, when three of its senior leaders attended a funeral which included a song popular among the Nazis. A video showing the FPÖ politicians at the funeral was published in the local media, though it was not clear if they sang along. Austria's Jewish Students' Union said it had reported the incident to prosecutors and called it an "alarm signal for Austria."

During the campaign, Nehammer sought to portray FPÖ's Kickl as a toxic extremist and said he would not be working with him, but signaled the conservatives could cooperate with the FPÖ as a whole.

On Sunday, the incumbent chancellor doubled down on his rejection of Kickl.

"What I said before the election I also say after the election," Nehammer said.



Kickl capitalizes on pandemic, migration, inflation

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been in government several times but it has never topped a national vote before Sunday.

Former interior minister Herbert Kickl has served as the head of the party since 2021.

The far-right FPÖ has been led by longtime campaign strategist Herbert Kickl for the past three years Image: Erwin Scheriau/APA/dpa/picture alliance

Under his abrasive leadership, the party — which was hit by a massive graft scandal in 2019 — has seen its popularity rebound on voter anger and anxieties over COVID restrictions, migration, inflation and the Ukraine war.

Kickl cast his vote on Sunday afternoon, saying he had "a good feeling" about the election outcome, adding that "the mood is right, and the right mood will turn into votes."

But the FPÖ leader was evasive when asked by reporters if he was willing to step down for the good of his party. Kickl said he would "always accept the voters' decision, whatever happens."

Austria's far-right FPÖ has never beaten the center-right conservatives before Sunday Image: Louisa Off/REUTERS

