News

Austria deals first blow to EU-Mercosur trade pact

Austrian lawmakers have rejected an EU-Mercosur trade deal, putting the fate of project in question. Several European states have raised concerns about the South American trade agreement and the environment.

Cows munch grass in the Austrian mountains (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

A free trade pact between the EU and four South American countries was thrown further into doubt on Wednesday after Austria's parliament rejected the agreement.

Nearly all parties in the Austrian parliament's EU subcommittee voted against the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

Read more: EU-Mercosur free trade deal — What you need to know

The government is obliged to follow the decision of the subcommittee at the EU level, where according to rules all 28 member states and their parliaments must agree to trade deals.

Mercosur is a South America free trade zone comprising Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.

Watch video 02:41

The winners and losers of the EU-MERCOSUR trade deal

The trade agreement reached last June after almost a decade of negotiations was already put into doubt due to concerns over fires in the Amazon rainforest and the politics of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

France, Ireland and Luxembourg had already suggested the trade deal may be put on hold over environmental concerns in the Amazon.

Watch video 01:51

Farmers, environmentalists criticize EU-Mercosur trade deal

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

 

